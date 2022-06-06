Aussie wins Patrón Perfectionists Global Final

Congratulations to Harrison Kenney from Sydney’s Cantina OK! on being crowned the 2022 winner at the Patrón Perfectionists Global Final in Mexico.

His winning cocktail – TEAL – is a celebration of tequila and Mexico that starts with Patrón Silver and finishes with drops of vanilla infused olive oil.

“I’ve used recognisable flavours, but the combination is unexpected. It’s a balance of familiarity and discovery,” Kenney said.

With a live audience for the first time in two years at the iconic Hacienda de Patrón, Kenney dazzled the judges and guests with his genuine passion for hospitality and delivery of tantalising cocktail flavours.

Harrison fought off tough competitors, with representatives in the Patrón Perfectionist global final hailing from the likes of Canada to the Philippines – before being crowned the 2022 Patrón Perfectionist Global Champion.

“Once again, the Patrón Perfectionists Program is a testament to how a cocktail competition is fun and helps develop each bartender’s skillset beyond the glass,” said Lauren Mote, Global Manager of Program Excellence for Patrón Tequila.

“New, talented bartenders have joined the Familia Patrón- becoming part of a global community whose excellence and passion continue to drive tequila culture worldwide. We are extremely proud of all the Patrón Perfectionists participants, and our warmest congratulations go to the global winner Harrison Kenney from Australia!”

Patrón Perfectionists Global Final winning cocktail: Teal

40ml Patrón Silver

15ml kiwifruit purée

20ml fresh pressed lime juice

20ml celery juice

15ml simple syrup

10ml Fino Sherry

3 drops vanilla olive oil

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake, fine strain and add vanilla olive oil drops to finish.

Cocktail secrets from Patrón Perfectionists winner Harrison Kenney