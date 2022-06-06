Tom Hanks gives Dan Murphy’s a shout-out at ELVIS premiere

Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hanks has shared his love for Dan Murphy’s during a speech at the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s latest movie ELVIS on the Gold Coast.

“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” he said.

“None of them (the other places) have what the Gold Coast have, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy. What a man, who I got to know quite well.”

Hanks then put on an Australian accent as he continued: “If you don’t know where we shot our movie it’s very easy, you get in your car, head towards Brisbane and you turn left at top golf.”

“We had an absolutely magnificent time with you all. There is something about the people and the place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face. we were a part of that. Your confidence, joy and zest for life comes through in our motion picture.”

“You have a wonderful proactive golden son in Baz Luhrmann who loves Australia more than kangaroos, more than Dan Murphy.”

Watch the video of the speech by Tom Hanks below:

Dan Murphy’s has scored a lot of celebrity love in the last year. The retailer scored a starring role in Ryan Reynolds latest tweet. The star gave a helping hand to an Aussie trying to track down his Aviation Gin.

After Dr Paul J Maginn tweeted that he had enjoyed a sample of the award-winning gin, but wasn’t sure where to find a full-sized bottle, the actor helpfully replied that it was available in Dan Murphy’s in Perth.

Ryan Reynolds gives Dan Murphy’s a shout out

British pop star Rita Ora also made a surprise visit to Dan Murphy’s in Mosman last year.

The Voice coach stopped for photos and chatted to staff, who were excited to see her browsing the tequila section. Ora has her own tequila brand, Prospero.