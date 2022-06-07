Huge growth & expansion plans for Harry Brown

Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) has announced four new store openings in 2022 for its large format retailer brand Harry Brown.

The new stores will bring the Harry Brown network to nine, up from five last year, with another two stores are in the pipeline for 2023.

The Harry Brown brand has recording a +27% increase in total annual sales for the MAT to April 2022 versus the previous year.

Matt McEvoy, General Manager Harry Brown, said: “The growth trajectory of the Harry Brown brand over the past few years has been nothing short of extraordinary. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be leading a brand that gives our members a real opportunity to compete in the big box space.

“The Harry Brown business model resonates with independent store owners because it gives them the collective buying power to offer an extensive range of products across all liquor categories both in-store and online. Our member retailers also receive centralised marketing support that engage and attract local customers with great deals on the products they love.”

The portfolio of new stores in 2022 kicked off with the opening of Harry Brown at Reef Gateway Hotel in Airlie Beach (pictured main) in March. The retail space is 1100 square metres making it the biggest liquor retailer in the Airlie Beach area, and offers customers a variety of local, national, and international wines, beers, ciders and spirits. The product range is also curated to meet the specific needs and tastes of the local clientele.

Store manager Steve Wright said: “We have tailored our range to suit local needs and have designed our store layout to help you find your favourite choice quickly. Whether you are shopping for a gift, the perfect match for your meal or searching for that hard-to-find bottle, Harry Brown staff are here to help.”

The newest Harry Brown store in the Victorian coastal town of Torquay (above) opened at the end of May. The 500 square metre store is the biggest liquor retailer on the Surf Coast and has more than 2500 wines, more than 1000 spirits and 600 beers and ciders from local, national and international suppliers for customers to choose from.

McEvoy said: “As a coastal town, the population of Torquay effectively doubles during summer. The new Harry Brown store is the first big box liquor outlet for the area and offers shoppers great deals across a large range, that caters to local and metro clientele and holidaymakers.”

Harry Brown’s momentum will continue over the next few months, with two new stores set to open in Victoria and Queensland.

While Harry Brown is known for its extensive product range across all liquor categories, it specialises in stocking a curated selection of craft beer, premium and craft spirits and premium wine.

“Craft beer is very much about discovery. Australians have embraced the craft beer movement in recent years, and we love giving our shoppers the opportunity to explore such a big range of craft beer sourced from smaller breweries who experiment with unique flavour combinations and styles,” said McEvoy.

Online sales boom

Customers can also shop the entire range on the Harry Brown app and website, which also offer click & collect and home delivery services.

Online sales through the app and website have grown +42.5% for the MAT to April 2022 versus the previous year.

“eCommerce provides a fantastic additional revenue opportunity for our Harry Brown retailers,” McEvoy said. “In fact, the average basket size online is more than double the average in-store transaction.

“The eCommerce platform connects to each store’s unique POS, so customers can enjoy all the benefits of an in-store shop (including specific range, pricing, and promotions) with the convenience of 2-hour delivery and 30-minute Click & Collect.”

