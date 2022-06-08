Australian Cocktail Month wraps for 2022

Another successful Australian Cocktail Month has come to an end and founder Penny Sippe is already planning to make the festival bigger and better in 2023.

Australian Cocktail Month (ACM) was developed to champion the Australian cocktail industry and support bars and

bartenders as they welcomed guests back into their venues following COVID-19 closures and restrictions of 2020,

2021 and early 2022. Throughout May ACM showcased cocktails, spirits, bartenders and the venues who bring life

“Our bars and bartenders – they really are some of the best in the world,” founder Penny Sippe said. “We thought 2021 was going to be the year of recovery, but we know the industry is still in need of support today.

“And when the need for support wanes, the Australian hospitality industry will continue to be spectacular, providing

so much excitement and life to our cities so why wouldn’t we celebrate it! And celebrate we did!

“Last year for our inaugural year we partnered with 72 bars across four cities, this year we expanded to 145 bars

across 12 cities. Bars across Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hobart, Melbourne,

Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Wollongong joined Australian Cocktail Month and partnered with some of the best local and international alcohol brands to champion the hospitality industry.”

Australian Cocktail Month will be back for year three in 2023. Planning will be underway shortly, with limited sponsorship and venue partnerships available.

