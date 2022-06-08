The best wine list in NSW

The NSW Wine Industry Association has announced the winners of the 2022 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards, with the Wine List of the Year trophy going to Angelica Nohra at The Blue Door, Surry Hills.

The judges described The Blue Door’s wine list as a “really comprehensive, well-thought-out list with great descriptions and commitment to NSW.”

Nohra said her personality-filled list was “a celebration of wine from all over NSW and showcases how diverse the offering really is”.

Nohra was presented with her award by Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres.

Her list wins automatic entry into the 2022 Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards.

The awards featured wine lists by talented sommeliers and bar managers from across the state. Here are all the winners:

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW venue (<40 seats): Renee Wallace, Birch Restaurant, Moss Vale

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW venue (>41 seats): David Collins, Charred Kitchen & Bar, Orange

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW accommodation venue: Andres Aragon, Blaq at The Kyah Hotel, Blackheath

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney venue (<40 seats): Angelica Nohra, The Blue Door, Surry Hills

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney venue (>41seats): William Wilson, ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney accommodation venue: Samantha Belt, QT Sydney

2022 Best NSW Wine List in a club venue: Matt Underwood, The Newcastle Club, Newcastle

2022 NSW Wine President’s Award for Outstanding Support of the NSW Wine Industry: Kylie Byron, Whitney’s at The Remington, Orange