Stone & Wood raises $20,000 for Byron Bay’s homeless

Stone & Wood has thanked the people of the Northern Rivers for helping its Festival of the Stone raise $20,000 for Fletcher Street Cottage, Byron Bay’s homeless and disadvantaged support service.

Attended by more than 1800 locals on 4 June, all profits made from ticket and bar sales as well as a series of raffles, will go directly to the not-for-profit who offer meals, showers, laundry, advocacy, and support to those in need.

With a musical line-up headlined by The Delta Riggs, Festival Of The Stone was an opportunity for the local community to come together and let their hair down after a tough start to 2022.

Sally Gilbert, Events and Sponsorships Manager at Stone & Wood said: “It’s such an honour to put on an event where locals can come together and really enjoy themselves. Holding it in support of such an important issue for our region, just adds that extra layer of meaning.

There was such a happy spirit here on Saturday, a good sign that big events in Byron are back and here to stay.”

Outside of Sydney, the Byron Shire has the largest rough-sleeping population in Australia, making the Fletcher Street Cottage and its services a crucial part of the Byron community.

Stone & Wood supports Fletcher Street Cottage and other local grassroots organisations through its not-for-profit arm, the inGrained Foundation.

