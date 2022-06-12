Taste tested: Tails Passionfruit Martini Cocktail

Bottled cocktails are booming globally and we put one of the newcomers to the market – Bacardi Tails’ Passionfruit Martini Cocktail – to the taste test over the weekend.

Made with 42BELOW vodka, passionfruit and a hint of vanilla, you simply add ice to the drink, shake and pour. Each bottle makes four cocktails and is priced at around $39.99.

The range also includes a Whisky Sour made with Dewar’s Blended Scotch whisky, a Gin Gimlet with Bombay Sapphire gin; and an Espresso Martini Cocktail made with 42BELOW vodka.

Made using the Bacardi portfolio of spirits, blended with top quality ingredients, the pre-batched cocktail range has been designed to target the rise in entertaining at home, and an ever-growing demand for hyper-convenience.

The cocktail is a nod to the Pornstar Martini, which Drinks Digest has witnessed rise to the top of numerous hottest cocktail lists around the world but have never sampled, so we can’t compare the two. We cranked the outdoor spa up on a winter’s night to sip our Passionfruit Martinis in the bubbles.

They were delicious, with a lovely passionfruit flavour that wasn’t sickly sweet. We happily poured ourselves a second round after our first glasses were empty.

Tails bottled Passionfruit Martini is available from leading specialist liquor stores across Australia including Dan Murphy’s, First Choice Liquor, Liquorland, BWS and the independent channel.

