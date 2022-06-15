Argentinian wine producer Dona Paula has joined Calabria Family Wine Group’s global wine portfolio.

Calabria’s international distribution arm Vintners & Co. Merchants has the wines available now to purchase.

Established in 1997, Doña Paula is founded on an estate winemaking philosophy with 100% of its fruit sourced

from its vineyards in select areas of the high-altitude Mendoza wine region.

While the brand is known for producing premium malbec, the winery also produces award-winning torrontés, chardonnay,

riesling, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir.

Doña Paula is also accredited by the Bodegas de Argentina Sustainability Protocol as a certified sustainability managed winery and is one of 10 Argentinian wineries to be certified. Its wines are consistently rated highly by international wine critics, with Robert Parker regularly scoring Doña Paula’s malbec releases 90 points and above.

“Doña Paula offers an incredible mix of value for money and premium Argentinian wines that we know Australian wine lovers will enjoy. We have seen the incredible excitement and growth around malbec in the market, so feel confident that Doña Paula will be able to offer a diverse and authentic selection of Argentina’s premier red grape variety here in Australia,” Calabria Marketing Director Andrew Calabria said.

The initial portfolio of Doña Paula wines to land in Australia will focus predominantly on the winery’s premium

malbecs, commencing with:

● Dona Paula ‘Paula’ Malbec

● Dona Paula High Altitude Malbec

● Dona Paula High Altitude Pinot Noir

● Seleccion de Bodega Malbec

● Alluvia Parcel Malbec

Doña Paula joins a selection of premium wine producers in the Vintners & Co. Merchants distribution portfolio, which now includes Deutz Champaign, Dow’s Port, Librandi, and Canti Prosecco.

Tim Atkin releases annual Argentinian wine report

Argentinian wine is enjoying rising popularity around the globe.

Leading UK wine writer and Master of Wine Tim Atkin released his annual report on the Argentinian wine scene this week at timatkin.com, which is regarded as one of the most authoritative reviews of the wine-producing nation.

“This is my longest and most extensive report yet and it reflects the diversity and growing quality of Argentina’s wines,” he said. “It’s remarkable how much the industry has changed in the 30 years since my first visit in 1992. The country’s best wines – and I’m talking whites as well as reds – have joined the global elite, talked about and consumed all over the world. It’s been a pleasure to witness such a remarkable transformation first-hand.”