Rey Loco tequila seltzer hits the shelves

To meet the rising demand for tequila-based seltzer RTDs in Australia, Rey Loco has launched two new products for tequila lovers.

Hard seltzers sales are booming as Australians look for a convenient option that is also lower in calories. With tequila also seeing a 34% annual growth, Rey Loco is looking to capitalise on the trend.

Tequila seltzer has already been a runaway success in the US, where they are called “Ranch water”. Ranch Water is the tequila version of a highball enjoyed by cowboys after a hard day of wrangling. It’s traditionally made by mixing a bottle of sparkling water with a splash of tequila and a squeeze of lime.

According to IWSR the low-calorie/low-sugar nature of Ranch Water also reinforces tequila’s ‘better for me’ image in the minds of consumers.

Brandy Rand, COO of the Americas at IWSR, said: “Because tequila is plant-based, many consumers perceive it to be better for them. The spirit is seen to be ‘cleaner’ and lighter – especially blancos – with no added sugar and less adulteration. Tequila has become much more associated with the ‘better for me’ movement.”

The range is comprised of two products, Tequila Lime & Soda and Tequila Blood Orange & Soda. While many tequila premix brands use an agave spirit, Rey Loco is unique in the fact that both drinks are made with 100% real tequila, while also both being 99 calories.

The Rey Loco Tequila Lime & Soda is a refreshing sparkling, slightly sweet, citrus tequila taste, while the Rey Loco Tequila Blood Orange & Soda showcases another effervescent citrus combination.

Rey Loco can be found in most leading retailers and is $25.99 for a pack of four.