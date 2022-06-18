Naked Life extends non-alcoholic range

Following the success of Naked Life’s non-alcoholic cocktails range, which has sold more than 2.5 million cans in the past seven months months, the company is launching a range of non-alcoholic spirits in 700ml bottles.

The range of seven spirits includes a London Dry, Italian Aperitivo, Veneto Spritz, Tennessee Malt, Scottish Malt, Caribbean Blanco and Caribbean Spiced.

“We have always pushed category innovation and expansion at Naked Life Spirits, it’s part of our DNA,” said founder and CEO David Andrew.

“We are incredibly proud to now offer what we see as the primary leading alternative to traditional spirits; refusing to compromise taste with non-alcoholic spirits crafted with real distilled botanicals and providing a healthier alternative with less than 33 calories per serve and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.”

The brand is a market leader in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails category, with a 60% share of the non-alcohol ready-to-drink cocktail market in grocery according to recent Quantium data.

“With the addition of our non-alcoholic spirits in bottles, we are solidifying our portfolio to serve every type of venue as well as consumer, ” Andrew said.

“The Naked Life Non-Alcoholic Cocktails will soon expand from 11 to 15 SKUs and are ideal for ease of serving and consistency in quality for in-venue dining or social venues or at one’s home, while the Non-Alcoholic Spirits are the ideal answer to any mixology needs.”

Naked Life Spirits latest announcement echoes the recent IWSR forecasts that show that no- and low-alcohol consumption in Australia will grow by 16% from 2020 to 2024.

As an Australian made and owned brand, Naked Life attributes its success to being able to readily answer the demands of the local consumer, such as the need for a non-alcoholic drink that looks and tastes like an alcoholic drink. In addition, by offering a better-for-you range that is no/low in sugar and low in calories (less than 33 calories per serve), as well as no artificial colours or flavours Naked Life has been able to position itself uniquely from both international as well as local competition.

“Our award-winning range of cocktails has rapidly gained market leadership in the RTD sector in retail and a recent survey amongst current drinkers as well as non-drinkers indicated they trust Naked Life the most amongst their key competitors, with 60% of female consumers indicating Naked Life as the most trusted brand,” said Andrew.

The full Naked Life range is available from First Choice stores nationwide from June, through Craft Revolution distributors and direct to consumer via www.nakedlifespirits.com.au

