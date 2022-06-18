Hennessy celebrates 75th season of NBA

Hennessy, the official spirit of the NBA, is celebrating the league’s 75th season with two super rare luxury experiences: a Crystal Basketball magnum and a private jet experience that includes tasting of some of Hennesys’s most rare and prestigious cognacs in the sky.

Maison Hennessy’s Editions Rares collection is presenting its famed Paradis blend in one of the most original and technically challenging carafes ever made: a basketball-shaped decanter in pure mouth-blown, hand-faceted Baccarat crystal, designed by the renowned Place Vendôme jeweller Lorenz Bäumer.

The Paradis x NBA decanter reprises the look of an authentic basketball. The 1.75-litre spherical carafe features a faceted surface pattern that amplifies the coppery reflections of the cognac inside.

As finishing touches, the basketball’s treads are hand-gilded and its opening fitted with a golden key. Produced in just 75 examples, the Paradis x NBA carafe comes in an innovative cubic case crafted in orange leather. Also conceived by Lorenz Bäumer, the design is embellished with gold markings retracing the lines of the basketball. When open, it doubles as a trophy case, bearing a signed and numbered gold-finished plaque. Also included are two balloon glasses handmade by Baccarat, an arced fusil and the special golden key, which opens both the carafe and its coffret, lending the ensemble a jewel-box quality.

Only a couple are are available to purchase in Australia, via expression of interest here

As for the All-Star Private Jet Experience & Concierge Service, this once in a lifetime experience pushes the limit of luxury with a night in a private jet that takes passengers to the Hennessy x NBA End of Season Party at Ivy Penthouse on 1 July.

The luxurious experience includes a tasting of some of Hennessy’s rarest & most prestigious cognacs; exclusive access to Hennessy x NBA End of Season Party at Ivy Penthouse for up to nine people, including free flow Hennessy x NBA All-star cocktails; and complimentary Hennessy x NBA Limited Edition Basketballs. Prices for the jet experience start at $45,000. To book, email: hennessyaustralia@moethennessy.com

Hennessy hosts Australia’s first floating basketball court