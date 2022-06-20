Bartenders put an Aussie spin on Independence Day

The Fourth of July – also known as Independence Day – is not an occasion widely celebrated in Australia, but it’s a great excuse to raise a glass to American spirits.

Twenty-two of Australia’s leading bartenders and mixologists have partnered with ‘Cheers! Spirits from the USA’ to create a free cocktail book containing a range of localised versions of cocktails that hero American spirits.

Whether it’s Dan Gregory from The Gresham putting his spin on the iconic Old Fashioned, Jack Patchett from Black Bottle Bar with his adaptation of the much-loved Whiskey Sour, or Talis Heggart from Memphis Slim’s House of Blues modernisation on the Lynchburg Lemonade, there is a recipe in this book suited to every taste.

Plus, these recipes created by these world-class bartenders have been designed specifically for Aussies to make and enjoy at home.

The cocktails highlight American spirit brands including Angel’s Envy, Jack Daniels, Koval, Maker’s Mark, Old Forester, Wild Turkey, Westland, Westward American Single Malt Whiskey and Woodford Reserve.

Once you download the Fourth of July 2022 cocktail book, you’ll be able to make these unique cocktails all year round. But for one week only in the lead up to Independence Day, the participating bartenders will also have them available at their venue.

Visit the below venues in the week leading up to the American holiday from June 27 to July 4 to try their signature drinks.

Simon Hopkins (Jolene’s Sydney – NSW) puts a chocolate spin on the classic Old Fashioned using Westward Whiskey. Dan Gregory (The Gresham Bar – QLD) is showcasing a Woodford Reserve Goin’ Out West. Adam Lau (Grain Bar – NSW) develops the DJ Sutherland celebrating Westland American Oak Whiskey. Grace Rawlins (Memphis Slim’s House of Blues – SA) is using Westland Peated Whiskey in the innovative Spicy Peat cocktail. Chris Garner (The Barrie – NSW) is highlighting Wild Turkey Bourbon in Mate of Mine. Ana Mitchell (The 18th Amendment Bar – VIC) is creating the Noble Forester heroing Old Forester Bourbon. Jack Patchett (Black Bottle Bar – NSW) has put a spin on the classic whiskey sour, which a KOVAL Cranberry Sour. Brendon Hill (Duck Duck Goose and Gellafrenda – NSW) is showcasing Wild Turkey in his Best of the West serve. Elisa Rodrigues (Paloma Wine Bar – QLD) is reinventing the classic cocktail with a Coconut Old Fashioned using Old Forester Bourbon. Zach Mynott (La Costa – QLD) creates a modern Russel’s Reserve 10 highball. Scott Allan (Nola Bar and Smokehouse – NSW) is creating a Reservoir Rye Manhattan. Talis Heggart (Memphis Slim’s House of Blues – SA) has localised the Lynchburg Lemonade with a Jack Daniel’s Lynchburg Lowdown. Francesca Camili (Beneath Driver Lane – VIC) is heroeing Wild Turkey Rye in a Sweet Valentine. Paudric Kennedy (Barangaroo House – NSW) is using Makers Mark in his unique Wax Lyrical cocktail. Ben Walsh (Jolene’s Sydney – NSW) puts a banana spin on the Old Fashioned with Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey. Corby Small (The Gresham Bar – QLD) is creating a spin on the Brandy Alexander showcasing Angel’s Envy. Nat Yao (Bar Margaux – VIC) celebrates Angel’s Envy in an Australian way with her adaption of a classic. Chau Tran (Burrow Bar – NSW) is creating a drinkable sticky date pudding showcasing Jack Daniel’s Rye. Subha Thapa (Frank Mac’s – NSW) is showcasing Koval Dry Gin in the Aussie Woodland Mule. Ari Abels (Doss House – NSW) is localising the classic with a Banana Old Fashioned featuring Westward American Single Malt. Aiden Rodriquez (Eau De Vie – VIC) celebrates Angel’s Envy in his Crimson Carpet creation. Micheal Keogh (Memphis Slim’s House of Blues – SA) celebrates the quality of Maker’s Mark with the Ginger Blues cocktail.

Charles McEntee from the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S (DISCUS), which sponsors the ‘Cheers! Spirits from the USA’ campaign in Australia said: “Australia is known for having some of the most knowledgeable and innovative bartenders, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they highlight American distilled spirits in a way Australians will truly love. It’s not often world-class bartenders partner to create cocktail books that are free, so we hope adults across Australia get to enjoy it!”

To download the FREE Fourth of July 2022 Cocktail Book visit https://cheersspiritsfromtheusa.com/au/cocktail-book/