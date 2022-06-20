Barcardi-Martini Australia has added two new flavours to its iconic Caribbean rum family, BACARDI Coconut and BACARDI Raspberry.

BACARDI Coconut has an intense yet creamy coconut flavour with a refreshing coconut water aroma; while BACARDI Raspberry features an infusion of citrus and raspberry, creating a sweet yet tart finish.

Held at an approachable ABV of 32%, BACARDI Coconut and BACARDI Raspberry begin with a base of white rum and are infused with all-natural coconut and raspberry flavours.

The white rum uses a special rum blend from Maestros de Ron to create a light base for the sweet coconut and crisp raspberry flavours. The rum and fruit flavours are then left to marry, with purified water added for completion.

Both flavours can easily be added to classic rum cocktails like the Piña Colada and Mojito or enjoyed mixed with juice or soda for an easy, delicious, and low-calorie beverage.

“As the world’s most awarded rum brand with more than 158 years in the business, consumers consistently turn to BACARDÍ for quality and delicious options,” said BACARDI Brand Ambassador, Loy Catada.

“The flavour segment is an exciting area for the brand to play, after having watched the growth in flavoured spirits closely overseas we see it as a massive opportunity for BACARDI and for Australian consumers.”



BACARDI Coconut and BACARDI Raspberry are available for a suggested retail price of $49 per 700ml bottle via Dan Murphy’s and all major retailers.

If you’d like to try BACARDI Flavours featured in signature cocktails in your area, Sydney’s Rosie Campbell’s will be serving a Raspberry Colada and Coconut Jalapeno Daiquiri, The Keel will be offering a Coconut Daiquiri and Inner West favourite, Jacoby’s Tiki Bar will be serving The Big Kahuna – including BACARDÍ Coconut and caramelised banana liqueur – yum! In Queensland, head to The Star Gold Coast for their delectable Coconut Daiquiri and Frozen Raspberry Daiquiri or Friday’s Riverside for a BACARDÍ Splice. Alternatively, if you’re in Victoria, the Rum Diary Bar Fitzroy will be whipping up a delicious Coconut Piña Colada.

