Early wage rise for Endeavour Group hospitality team

Endeavour Group is giving its more than 15,000 employees a wage rise in July, following the Fair Work Commission increasing the national minimum wage last week.

While the hospitality industry was given until 1 October to implement the change, due to the industry having been heavily disrupted by COVID-19, Endeavour Group – the parent company of ALH Hotels, Dan Murphy’s and BWS – will bring in the increase three months early.

“We will implement the wage increase from the start of the first pay period in July to all eligible employees, including our hospitality team members,” Endeavour Group CEO & Managing Director Steve Donohue said.

“As Australia’s largest operator of retail liquor stores and hotels, we acknowledge that we are in a unique position to be able to do this. We have anchored this decision in our values and ways of working and with a ‘one team’ Endeavour Group mindset.”

The company is currently recruiting over 400 roles across 340 ALH Hotels nationally, as well as more than 400 roles for its retail arms BWS and Dan Murphy’s. Most of the vacancies require no previous experience as training is provided.

“We offer great long-term career opportunities across our businesses, and provide training programs for team members to help them grow with us,” Donohue said.

Endeavour Group employs more than 28,000 team members across the country – in retail stores, hotel venues, support offices, operations, wineries and more – and team member benefits include discounts on drinks, groceries and pub meals.

Jamee Jacobsen is the Venue Manager at The Manhattan Hotel in Ringwood, Melbourne. She joined ALH Group 11 years ago, and has been responsible for The Manhattan for over two years.

“Hospitality is fun, we get to be social on every shift. There are always new people to meet, laughs to be had and you hardly ever look at the clock – time goes so quickly being hospitable and enjoying it at the same time!” she said.

“We are always looking for people with a great, enthusiastic personality that aren’t afraid to show their smiles. If you don’t have any experience, don’t worry – we can train you! Some of our best team members had no experience pouring beers or talking to customers but picked it up very quickly with the right training.”

Abhi Pant (above) started his Endeavour Group career as a store team member at BWS Chullora while studying IT five years ago. After finishing his studies, he secured a secondment with the technology team, and he is now the Technology Delivery Lead for the company’s digital arm endeavourX.

“My journey with Endeavour Group has been amazing as I’ve been given immense opportunities, and thanks to some great guidance and mentorship, I’ve been able to take my career to new heights,” he said.

For those wishing to apply, roles can be found on Endeavour Group’s career portal on http://www.endeavourgroup.com.au. To be successful, applicants need to be at least 18 years of age and have an extraordinary passion for customer service.

