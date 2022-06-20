Taylors Wines & Accolade Wines launch plastic eco-bottles

A collaboration between sustainable packaging pioneers Packamama and winemakers Accolade Wines and Taylors Wines will see the Australian debut of eco-bottles.

On sale at select Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market stores nationally from this month, the wine bottles are made entirely from Australian-sourced 100% recycled PET plastic with the aim of helping to reshape the carbon footprint of wine.

Packamama’s innovative eco-bottle shares the classic high-shouldered silhouette of a traditional ‘Bordeaux’ wine bottle. But when turned to the side, it reveals a slimmer, flatter profile that allows twice as many bottles to fit in a standard wine case – which means it’s much more efficient to transport.

Using recycled PET also saves weight and with the bottles being 83% lighter, emissions in transport are reduced as

well as the energy in production and recycling to further tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

The freight-friendly bottle has the potential to significantly reduce the road transport burden and emissions for

wine in Australia.

Were both Accolade Wines and Taylors Wines to switch entirely to eco-bottles, it would cut an impressive 250,000 kms of road freight a year or the equivalent of a semi-trailer travelling from Melbourne to Broome 50 times. And when customers are finished with their Banrock Station and One Small Step Wines, the empty bottle is fully recyclable.

While the shape of the eco-bottle is a departure from the traditional round wine bottle, Packamama’s chief executive and founder Santiago Navarro is confident the time is right for Australian winemakers to respectfully challenge a couple of centuries of tradition.

“Australia is globally recognised as a leader in wine packaging thanks to break-through innovations, including bag-in-box casks and screw-top caps for wines, and we are highly motivated to launch our climate-friendly bottle at Coles with Accolade Wines and Taylors Wines,” Navarro said.

“Coles’ ambition to be Australia’s most sustainable retailer is powerfully aligned with our ambition to deliver the world’s most scalable, sustainable bottle.”

Mia Lloyd, Coles Liquor Acting General Manager Customer, Trade Planning & Insights said it was exciting to be at the leading edge of packaging innovation with the eco-bottle.

“We know our customers want us to do more in relation to sustainability and this exclusive collaboration with Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, Packamama, Taylors Wines and Accolade Wines significantly reduces the carbon footprint of wine for customers every day. The lightweight and flatter eco-bottle also gives our customers a convenient new option when they’re packing for that camping or caravan holiday,” Lloyd said.

Accolade Wines launched the eco-flat bottle two years ago in Europe and is on a mission to improve the sustainability of the wine industry. It has ambitious targets to advance circular economy packaging across its entire portfolio.

“In the last 18 months alone, we have launched a variety of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions including wine in cans, wine on tap, bagnums, as well as a world-first circular, sustainable packaging solution for on-premise partners,” said Sandy Mayo, Accolade Wines Global Chief Marketing Officer.

“We chose Banrock Station to launch the eco bottle in Australia, because the environmental credentials fit perfectly with the brand’s 25 year sustainability heritage and its commitment to forging a more sustainable future for the planet. By purchasing Banrock Station wine, wine-lovers can rest assured that they are doing something positive for the environment while enjoying delicious, sustainably-made wine from South Australia.”

The potential for the eco wine bottle to improve the carbon footprint for winemaking is important for Taylors Wines particularly given that viticulture is one of the most climate-sensitive agricultural businesses.

But it’s not just the environmental credentials of this bottle that set it apart – the lighter, unbreakable recycled PET plastic bottle is much more convenient for picnics or popping in the esky on holiday.

Taylors Managing Director Mitchell Taylor said the eco-bottle delivered a more sustainable bottle for consumers and provided another way for wineries to improve their carbon footprint.

“We know that Australian wine drinkers are very open to innovation when it provides real benefits, like these sustainable eco-bottles do,” Taylor said.

“Australia led the global change from cork to screwcap and Taylors was the first major producer to bottle all our wines under the closure. We believe Australians will again lead in adopting this more sustainable bottle.”

Banrock Station Eco-bottle Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir is priced at $16 a bottle; Taylors One Small Step Eco-bottle Chardonnay and Shiraz is also $16 a bottle.