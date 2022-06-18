Happy World Martini Day!

While there is some debate about whether World Martini Day should be celebrated on June 18 or 19, mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs are in agreement that the drink is a classic.

Journalist H. L. Mencken once described the martini as “the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet.”

As for what defines a martini, World Martini Day notes: “The IBA defines a Martini as a 6:1 gin:dry vermouth ratio. However, we think that’s too restrictive.

“Instead, we define a Martini as a drink as ‘a predominantly white spirit-forward cocktail mixed with aromatised wine’. In other words, 51% or more of a cocktail must be made of white spirit and vermouth. The only aged spirit we also consider ‘allowed’ is aged gin (otherwise it’s a Manhattan). But we consider any white spirit (usually gin, but vodka, tequila and even blanche Armagnac can also work) and mixed with any fortified or aromatised wine (usually vermouth, but sherry, port and other wines like Marsala can also work).

“Other ingredients like liqueurs and small amounts of other spirits (Maraschino, Curacao, Bénédictine, bitters, Absinthe, Peated Scotch etc) can also be added to a Real Martini, and so long as the drink is essentially a white spirit and aromatised wine, we think it’s basically a variation of a Martini, and therefore a Real Martini.

“The definition is loose enough to give bartenders enough creative freedom, but tight enough that it precludes any cocktail that’s often just called a ‘Martini’ because it was served in a V-Shaped glass, such as Espresso, Breakfast or Pornstar Martinis – which have nothing to do with Martinis of any kind.”

Martini matching menu at Bar Ombré

The Botanist Gin has teamed up with Sydney city rooftop bar Bar Ombré to create a dedicated menu featuring martinis paired with delicious food. The menu will be available from 19 June to 17 July 2022.

The Botanist Gin x Bar Ombré Martini menu consists of five different martinis that have been paired with food items that complement the flavours. The Classic Dry Martini kicks off the menu paired with Marinated Italian Olives, while the vibrant Mandarin Gimlet has been paired with Prawn and Saffron Risotto. For those after a zesty cocktail, they can try the Lemon Balm Martini alongside a Pesce Del Giorno, while guests who after a cocktail reminiscent of springtime can try an Elderflower and Mint Martini and pair it with a Lentil and Kale Salad. If you are satisfying a sweet tooth, try the smooth Island Dreaming alongside the Nutella Pizza.

Bar Ombré is perched atop of the Gateway building in Circular Quay, you can expect sweeping views of the city skyline and Sydney Harbour.

Each martini can be purchased on its own but the food pairings are recommended to experience the full tasting sensations. To book your paired martini experience at Bar Ombré, head to: www.barombre.com.au

As for Drinks Digest’s favourite way to imbibe on World Martini Day, we are quite partial to sipping ours dirty (with an extra olive).

The Dirty Martini

65ml The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

15ml dry vermouth, chilled

10ml olive brine

Garnish: two green olives

METHOD: Fill your martini glass with ice and set aside. Fill a mixing glass with ice and add all the ingredients and stir continuously for at least 30 seconds. This will allow for the ideal amount of dilution from the ice. Empty the ice out of the glass. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish with olives.