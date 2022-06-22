Wolf Blass launches House of the Dragon wine

Treasury Wine Estates has teamed up with Warner Bros to celebrate the release of HBO’s House of the Dragon, the hotly anticipated prequel to one of the most-watched TV series in history – Game of Thrones.

Wolf Blass has launched a limited-edition wine in celebration of “Day of the Dragon”, the first day House of the Dragon product and merchandise are released.

House of the Dragon tells the story of the House Targaryen set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Available in three limited-edition labels, fans can step back into the World of Westeros with Wolf Blass’ House of the Drago Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz, a fiery, classic Australian red blend wine.

Wolf Blass Chief Winemaker Chris Hatcher said: “This classic Australian blend, was born out of Wolf Blass’ spirited approach to soar above the rest, encapsulating the brand’s refusal to settle and passionately strive for the best through premium, quality, affordable wine.

“This exciting partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products is the next chapter in the Wolf Blass story, defining the brand’s philosophy now and into the future. It follows Wolfgang Blass’ attitude to life and wine, challenging the status quo and encouraging fans and wine drinkers from around the world to not to settle for anything less than great.”

Andrew Bromell, Vice President, Warner Bros Consumer Products ANZ, added: “With such immense anticipation and momentum building ahead of the launch, we knew we needed to partner with a globally recognised brand of quality that shared the same vision and ambition – which was tapping into the zeitgeist and identifying an appetite for a wine that was aligned with the world of Westeros,”

“We have no doubt Wolf Blass’ House of the Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz will be a blockbuster with consumers, regardless of whether they are returning Game of Thrones fans or tuning in to the franchise for the first time this August.”



Wolf Blass’ House of the Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2021, (RRP $32) is available in store from 22 June 2022 exclusively at Dan Murphy’s and BWS nationally with House of the Dragon, to air globally on 22 August 2022, on Foxtel and Binge in Australia.