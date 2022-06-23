Queensland replaces iconic XXXX logo with player postcodes

XXXX is giving its branding on the sleeve of the QLD Maroons jersey to regional Queensland communities at Game Two and Three of the 2022 State of Origin series. The brand will be swapping out its iconic XXXX logo with individual Queensland postcodes, giving players the opportunity to represent not just Queensland but communities right across the state.

Chris Allan, Brand Director of XXXX, said “XXXX has been a proud Queenslander for 144 years, and one of the things that makes it great is its communities. The Maroons are running out on the pitch representing all of the regions and we wanted to bring some recognition of this to the Origin arena.

“However you celebrate Origin this year, whether it be with mates at home or at the pub with a XXXX in hand, cheer on the Maroons and all the towns right across the state that fill us with that Queensland pride. Maybe a postcode important to you will be on the jersey.”

Charleville is the proud home of Maroons second-rower Kurt Capewell who will wear 4470 on his sleeve during the Perth game on 26 June 2022.

Capewell said the opportunity given by XXXX to carry the postcode of his hometown on his jersey is something he and his family will treasure.

“Charleville is where I started my rugby league journey, so it’s a real honour to play for the Maroons and wear the 4470 postcode on my sleeve,” Capewell said.

“It’s a fantastic initiative and one that the QRL and XXXX should be extremely proud of. These communities are close to our hearts and it’s a fitting tribute to the places that make this state great.”

XXXX has also created a three-part docuseries focusing on three communities – Bundaberg, Barcaldine, and Charleville. The full-length content pieces will premiere to coincide with the game days and will be available online at xxxx.com.au/QRL

