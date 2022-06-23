Maurice Terzini opens The Bar in Double Bay

Maurice Terzini, the entrepreneur behind Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, CicciaBella, RE, Belongil Beach Italian Food, has announced a residency to evolve the InterContinental Sydney Double Bay’s food and beverage offering with the opening of The Bar.

Known for hosting the likes of Princess Diana, David Bowie, and Elton John, The Bar’s launch has been inspired by the great hotel bars of London, Rome, Paris and New York.

“The best bars and restaurants in the world are inside a hotel,” said Terzini. “When the opportunity arose, it was too good of an offer to refuse. InterContinental Double Bay has so much history in the Eastern Suburbs, I have stayed here many times, and drunk in the old bar. We are bringing back elegance to Australian hotel bars with service and high-end quality.”

The menu is a classic combination of the best of local produce with a focus on classic Italian, Australian and European dishes. Key menu highlights include N25 Kaluga Caviar, Blinis with Cultured Cream & Chives, Beef Tartare, American Bar Cheeseburger, and Marron Cooked Over Coals, Served with Crêpes.

Playing three nights a week, the venue welcomes back The Piano Man – Scot Finnie, one of Australia’s foremost piano vocal entertainers and a previous performer of the hotel’s past. The entertainment offering will also include the InterContinental All Stars, a trio who will complement the identity of The Bar by creating the venue’s own sound, with everyone welcome to join.

Classic cocktails by Ana Page

The beverage menu is reconstructed classic cocktails with a modern twist, paying homage to the world’s most renowned cocktails throughout history. The ingredients are high-end, simple and elegant, including but not limited to gold leaf olives, blends of French and Italian vermouths of the world, and herbaceous and citrus-based liqueurs.

Ana Page is The Bar’s Beverage Creative Director. From mixing her first martini for Brian Ferry to personally shaking for Sting and Pharrell Williams, Page’s elevated take on cocktails is unparalleled.

Learning her trade under Maurice Terzini at the renowned Otto Ristorante in the early 2000s, Page left Australia for New York, where she refined her technique at famed establishments Milk and Honey, The Jane and Balthazar. In 2017, Page cemented her ‘Miss Martini’ moniker at The Savoy in London – the only female mixologist invited to attend their exclusive martini masterclass alongside an audience of the world’s best bartenders.

“I feel very honoured that Maurice asked me to be a part of The Bar, I have been working under his wing for a long time and now as the Beverage Creative Director for The Bar at InterContinental Double Bay, we have created an incredible menu and experience,” Page said.

The brief and inspiration for The Bar was all about bringing back the elegance and sophistication of the classic hotel bars from around the world.

“We want to provide amazing cocktails, simplicity and high-end products, that transport the guest to feel as if they are overseas in Rome, London, New York and Paris,” Page said.

“For us it is all about the guest, The Bar is open to everybody; travellers, locals, Sydneysiders. We want to create that unforgettable moment for all, you can walk into the room and have a detailed worked cocktail, a martini trolley or a cocktail mixed right at your table. With the service and the surrounding interiors, you would have thought you were in the sophisticated bars of the 1920s and 30s.

Prior to designing The Bar’s cocktail menu, Page did a lot of research into the history of the hotel and the famous faces who have dined and drank in the bar.

“One of the drinks on the menu ‘The Star Man’ ($55) is inspired by David Bowie, a frequent visitor to the hotel and bar throughout his 1983 Australian tour,” Page said. “We researched his signature martini and the use of a decadently adorned gold leaf accoutrement. Our guests can now experience this cocktail re-imagined with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Cocchi Americano blended Vermouth, finished with a gold leaf olive and in-house bitter, pure decadence.”

Page said the whole cocktail menu has been structured to have something for everyone’s desire.

“You can have a classic ‘The Icebergs Bloody Mary’ with 21 unique herbs and spices, the ‘MR Taylor’, a modern twist on Joseph Taylor’s classic absinthe-based cocktail of the Waldorf Astoria 1930, ‘The Contessa’, an Italian take on the Americano … there is something for any occasion,” she explained.

"The menu is a collection of legendary classics reimagined through a contemporary lens, paying homage to the world's most renowned cocktails throughout history.

