Drinks companies form progress flag for Sydney WorldPride 2023

More than 1000 people formed a progress flag on the stairs of Sydney Opera House on Friday to observe the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and celebrate the Sydney WorldPride 2023 official events launch.

Next year, and for the first time in its history, WorldPride will head to the Southern Hemisphere, with Sydney hosting the world’s largest global LBGTQIA+ celebration from 17 February to 5 March.

Lion’s Little Creatures is a Major Partner of the event, while Treasury Wine Estates’ Squealing Pig, Pernod Ricard Winemakers’ Absolut and Archie Rose are supporting partners.

With 500,000 people expected to attend the event, Sydney WorldPride will be the biggest summer event of 2023 and will feature more than 300 events across the city.

As well as Sydney WorldPride’s major events, which will include the world-famous Mardi Gras Parade returning to Oxford Street for the first time in three years, there will be more 60 specially curated arts events and more than 20 sporting events as part of WorldPride Arts and WorldPride Sports. WorldPride Arts has been made possible thanks to Create NSW.

Sydney WorldPride will also feature a special one-off event in Newcastle called Pink Salt, an outdoor long table dinner to be hosted at The Station, prepared by a queer chef, featuring live performances and outrageous design.

Lion noted: “To mark the launch of Sydney WorldPride and 44 years since the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, our Pride at Lion network and Little Creatures team formed part of the 1,000-strong human Progress Pride Flag.

“We’re so proud to see our teams on the steps of the Sydney Opera House as they continue to work with the rainbow community to drive visibility and equality. We can’t wait to celebrate with the world’s LGBTQIA+ people in 2023. All Creatures Welcome.”

Treasury Wine Estates said: “Our team members were proud to join the celebrations marking the 44th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and welcoming the world’s LGBTQIA+ people to Sydney WorldPride 2023 today, where they took part in creating a human progress flag on the steps of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

“As the official wine supplier and proud partner of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride 2023, we’re thrilled to be part of this moment and we’re looking forward to bringing our premium wine brands to the festivities and continuing to celebrate the LGBTIQIA+ community.”

Pernod Ricard noted: “Sydney WorldPride, we’re ready to get convivial. On Friday, our LGBTQIA+ Pride Peer Network joined 1000 other Sydneysiders to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras by creating a human progress flag on the steps of the iconic Sydney Opera House.



“Wearing pale blue, our Pride Peer Network proudly helped launch Sydney WorldPride 2023, as they continue to support and celebrate the inclusion of our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex personnel and their allies.”

Archie Rose said: “The Archie Rose team joined with more than 1000 others to form a human pride progress flag to officially launch WorldPride 2023 on the steps of the iconic Sydney Opera House!



“A global Pride celebration that happens every few years, Sydney will host the LGBTQIA+ festival for the first time ever in the Southern Hemisphere.



“Archie Rose is thrilled to partner with Sydney World Pride 2023 – watch this space for more in the months to come!”

Tickets to WorldPride Sydney go on sale on 15 July. Locals and visitors alike can sign up to access pre-sale tickets from 09:00 AEST on 11 July. Tickets go on sale to the general public from 09:00 AEST on 15 July.

Click here to learn more

Main image credit (Sydney Opera House): Daniel Boud