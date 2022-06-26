Grape & Wine CEO steps down

Australian Grape & Wine has announced that CEO Tony Battaglene will be leaving the organisation in late 2022.

The Board thanked Battagalene for his outstanding leadership of Australian Grape & Wine and for his service to the industry over more than 20 years at the industry body.

Chair John Hart said: “His dedication to his roles at Australian Grape & Wine, and previously at the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia, has been extraordinary. The reform agenda he has spearheaded and the collaborative approach he has championed has improved the Australian wine industry immeasurably.

“We thank Tony for his service and wish him well for his future endeavours. We look forward to celebrating his achievements as he transitions out of the organisation over the next six months.”

Battaglene said: “Representing the sector on behalf of Australian Grape & Wine has been an absolute privilege. I am looking forward to the next stage in my career and know the organisation will continue to deliver strong advocacy on behalf of the sector.”

The organisation said it will undertake an international search for the next CEO to “take the organisation to the next level”.

At its Board meeting this week, the organisation committed to bolstering the advocacy role that it plays.

Hart noted: “Australian Grape & Wine also resolved to continue its approach to broaden its engagement and policy development process to be more inclusive across the length and breadth of the industry. This will ensure that irrespective of what region, what size or whether you are a grower or winemaker you will have a strong voice within our organisation.”

New Chair for AGW