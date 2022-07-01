The lowdown on Dan Murphy’s new MD

Endeavour Group has announced the appointment of Agnieszka (Agi) Pfeiffer-Smith as its new Dan Murphy’s MD. Pfeiffer-Smith is currently the Chief Strategy Officer for Endeavour Group.

Endeavour Group CEO Steve Donohue said: “I am very pleased to have Agi in the Managing Director, Dan Murphy’s role. She is an experienced executive leader, with a proven track record of combining her strategic, commercial and operational expertise, with a focus on supporting teams to deliver better businesses.

“Agi will lead a passionate, purpose driven group of more than 6000 Dan Murphy’s team members, working closely with its highly talented leadership group, while also remaining a key member of the Endeavour Group executive team.

“Agi was appointed Chief Strategy Officer for Endeavour Group in April 2020, and has been integral to defining Endeavour Group’s future path, having been a key architect behind the development and implementation of the Group’s initial strategy, following the 2021 demerger from Woolworths.

“It is a testament to the strength of our internal talent that we are able to appoint Agi. Agi has a strong track record of driving transformation by harnessing the role that teams, technology and innovation play in delivering successful customer outcomes. This, combined with Agi’s deep understanding of the Dan Murphy’s business and the broader Endeavour Group strategy, ensures she is ideally positioned to lead Dan Murphy’s through the transformative change currently underway.”

Commencing her career with Boston Consulting Group in 1998, Pfeiffer-Smith subsequently worked in strategic and commercial roles across large corporates and private equity. Agi’s extensive experience has included working across a variety of industries, with over 10 years in Retail, including as Executive General Manager, Safety Specialists, Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety; and GM Strategy – Retail Development, David Jones; complemented by property, banking, industrial goods, aviation and telecommunications sector experience.

Pfeiffer-Smith completed a commerce/law degree with honours at the University of Auckland and has lived in Australia for two decades.

Pfeiffer-Smith said Dan Murphy’s was a “fantastic brand” with a long history.

“I look forward to getting to know the business better over the next few months and to working with the team to continue to build on the legacy of Daniel Frances Murphy as we take Dan Murphy’s business on its next adventure,” she said.

Britain’s M&S names new food boss

Pfeiffer-Smith will work with current Dan Murphy’s MD Alex Freudmann on a handover over the next couple of months. Freudmann is returning to the UK after 13 years in Australia, where he has been appointed the new Managing Director of Food at British retailer M&S.

He will join M&S on 1 November, replacing Stuart Machin, who was promoted earlier this year to become M&S’s chief executive. Freudmann will sit on the Executive Committee. M&S is also confirming a change of responsibility for Machin, who will hand over his Food accountabilities to Freudmann upon his arrival.

Machin said: “Alex will bring a great deal of experience and passion to our business. He has worked in food retailing for nearly two decades and in all of his roles he’s been a change-maker – bringing intellect, pace and energy. He will be a great addition to our top team as we work together to deliver the next stage of our transformation.”