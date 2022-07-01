Vivid Sydney 2022 smashes records & reignites CBD nightlife

Vivid Sydney 2022 smashed attendance records, with data showing total visitor numbers were up 7.5 per cent on 2019 to 2.58 million.

The festival of light, music and ideas event celebrated its largest-ever opening night, with over 140,000 attendees, plus the biggest opening weekend in the event’s history, with 440,000 attendees on the footprint.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Vivid Sydney had brought the city together and turbocharged the night-time economy.

“Vivid Sydney put our city’s vibrant culture in the spotlight and drew millions of patrons to live music venues, restaurants, bars and hotels,” Ayres said.

“Beyond the good vibes and bright lights are very strong economic benefits from Vivid Sydney. 2.1 million visitors enjoyed a sit-down or take-away meal at the festival, with people dining in restaurants up 24 per cent on 2019. That’s a phenomenal result that confirms the NSW Government’s efforts to energise the 24-hour economy and revitalise the CBD are working.”





Bombay Sapphire was an official partner of Vivid Sydney 2022 and hosted a pop-up bar at the event.

Australian Hotels Association NSW CEO John Whelan said: “Large events in the CBD like Vivid bring foot traffic and much needed revenue into city hotels which have suffered badly during the last two years.”

Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park prepared vibrant cocktails during Vivid Sydney 2022.

Vivid Food added to Vivid Sydney 2023

Planning is already underway for Vivid Sydney 2023 with the event set to return from 26 May to 17 June 2023 and with the addition of a new festival focus, Vivid Food.

“The festival is set to offer even more for attendees when it adds Vivid Food to the mix in 2023,” Ayres said. “Vivid Food will promote creativity, innovation and stimulate visitation to CBD restaurants and venues.

“We want new and exciting experiences providing Vivid Sydney firsts, so festival fans return year on year. What better way to do that than to make food a key ingredient in the Vivid Sydney mix, in concert with the existing successful elements of Light, Music and Ideas.

“This year, we trialled the Vivid Sydney Dinner, in partnership with Merivale, and there was incredible demand for tickets, and we received resoundingly positive reviews.”

The hottest cocktail bars at Vivid Sydney 2022