Hacienda Patrón launches at Casa Merida

Casa Merida has launched Hacienda Patrón, a month-long celebration of tequila tastings, Mayan cuisine and Mexican entertainment.

Casa Merida is located in Potts Point, Sydney. It draws its inspiration from the Mexican city of Mérida, famed for its palatial elegance and Mayan ancestry. The exclusive takeover will see Patrón margaritas and palomas teamed with limited edition Yucatan-inspired dishes.

The menu has been created by Chef Luis Águilar from Safari Tulum. Águilar has worked around the world, from New York to Spain, the Bahamas to New Zealand, before returning home to the Caribbean coast.

Keeping on theme, every fiesta will feature Latin and world music from Mexican singer, dancer and harpist Victor Valdes, soul and salsa aficionado Richard Valdez and more.

Casa Merida is part of the Milpa Collective and joins its eight other venues – Santa Caterina, Londres 126, Calita, Carbon, Taqiza, Sonora and La Palma in Sydney and Mexico City based MUX.

Milpa Collective co-founder Pablo Vargas said: “We want to showcase the enigmatic cuisine of the state of Yucatan in the best setting for it in Sydney, Casa Merida. We’re going to have lavish parties that will transport you to the Mexican hip-beach town of Tulum, with live music, DJ’s and performances.

“Food by chef Luis Aguilar from Safari Tulum and premium Patrón Tequila will set the night for the best Mexican experience in town!”

Patrón Tequila Commercia lManager Andrew Woods added: “Patrón Tequila is proud to partner with Sydney’s leading Mexican restaurant group – Milpa Collective. Our two brands have incredible synergies when it comes to Mexican authenticity, a focus on sustainability and using only the very best ingredients to produce an amazing experience.

Our upcoming Hacienda Patrón experience at Casa Merida will showcase the best of Tulum, one of Mexico’s iconic summer destinations.”

Hacienda Patrón will take place throughout July at 1/5 Kellett St, Potts Point. Bookings recommended through https://casamerida.com.au

