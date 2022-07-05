The Gospel releases non-alc rye whiskey

Australia’s only dedicated rye whiskey distillery, The Gospel, has released Australia’s first non-alc rye whiskey alternative – Responsible Rye.

“There has been a ton of innovation in the non-alcoholic spirits space, but little in the Australian rye category,” The Gospel Co-Founder Andrew Fitzgerald said.

“As fanatics of all things rye, and with the help of our R&D Distiller Ellie Ash, we set out to craft a drink that is inclusive for everyone to enjoy and without compromise. It took numerous trials and tests over the course of a year to perfect, and we are proud to say this drink stacks up in a cocktail or on its own.”

Responsible Rye is produced using 100% Australian Rye, grown by a single farmer in the Murray Mallee region of South Australia. Specifically chosen for its harsh climate, the rye from this area is small and dense – renowned for its distinct, extraordinary flavour.

Utilising a base of de-alcoholised Straight Rye Whiskey, the flavour profile is then built up using a unique blend of botanical extracts until landing on the final recipe. Responsible Rye displays an aroma of dried apricot, black tea, cola nut and candied pecan, with stewed stone fruits and an underlying smokiness and warmth on the palate.

To achieve The Gospel’s signature serve, Ellie recommends mixing Responsible Rye with dry ginger ale and a slice of orange, or simply enjoy it in any classic whiskey cocktail.

This year for Rye July, The Gospel has partnered with more than 50 venues Australia-wide to bring rye-themed cocktails, tastings, dinners and collaborations to inspire drinkers to try rye this July. Responsible Rye will be launched at a special event at Australia’s first non-alcoholic bar, Brunswick Aces, in Melbourne, on Friday, 8 July, providing an opportunity for drinkers to go dry this Rye July. Co-Founder Ben Bowles will be hosting tastings of the new release from 6-7 pm with special ‘cocktails’ featuring Responsible Rye available all night long.

Responsible Rye is available from 8:30am on Wednesday, 6 July from www.thegospelwhiskey.com, with a few good independent bottle shops to follow, for RRP: $46. For those in Melbourne keen to get a drink of the new Responsible Rye, it will be available at Blackhearts & Sparrows and The Lincoln Bar in Carlton soon after launch.

