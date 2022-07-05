This is Australia’s best bartender

Nick Tesar from Bar Liberty in Melbourne has taken out the title of Australia’s best bartender and a coveted place in the World Class Global Finals.

Following multiple cocktail challenges at Sydney’s Shell House, Tesar took the win from fellow top five finalists Samuel Cocks (Bar Rogue, WA), Sarah Proietti (Maybe Sammy, NSW), Eduardo Conde (No.92 GPR, NSW) and Kayla Saito (Black Pearl, VIC)

Going head-to-head across three rounds, the competitors battled it out with three whisky-focused challenges – ‘The Icons of Sydney’ featuring Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the ‘Speed Round’ featuring brands from the Diageo Reserve portfolio, and ‘Into The Wild Mystery Box’ featuring Talisker – each round testing the finalists’ skills, creativity and speed.

Tesar expertly crafted a collection of superb cocktails proving too tough to beat including a cumquat cocktail inspired by local produce for the first Talisker challenge ‘into the wild box’. He went on to whip up an impressive 12 cocktails in the space of 5 minutes during the final speed round – almost double that of the other contestants.

“Competing in the Diageo World Class Australian Bartender competition this year has been such an incredible experience,” Tesa said. “I am incredibly grateful to be part of a this tight knit hospitality community and am proud of being able to represent Australia on the global stage this September.”

Tesar loves to champion local produce – he is part of the team behind Marionette Liqueurs, who work with local farmers to produce an array of cocktail liqueurs. He is also co-author of the book ‘All Day Cocktails’, that looks at utilising seasonal produce in no and low alcohol drinks.

Tesar will now compete in the Diageo World Class global final which will be held in Australia for the first time in the competition’s history in September. He will join 55 other global finalists from countries including the United States, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom, who will touch down in Sydney to represent their nation and battle it out for the coveted title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year.

Australia’s World Class Ambassador Krystal Hart said: “Each year I am blown away by the sheer talent from the competitors entering World Class, and this year was no different. The 2022 competition has revealed some incredibly exciting talent with cocktails championing sustainability, driving awareness when it comes to supporting local communities.

“All five of the finalists gave it their all, but there could be only one Australian World Class Bartender of the Year. I’m so excited to see Nick Tesar represent Australia in the global finals and show the world what we are made of!”

This year, Australia will not only host the World Class Global Finals, but Sydney will be home to the 2022 World Class Cocktail Festival, a week-long celebration spotlighting the very best of Australia’s bustling bar scene.

From 9-18 September, The Rocks and surrounding areas including Surry Hills, Bondi and Sydney’s CBD will come to life as some of the nation’s best bars and restaurants curate the most unique and immersive food and drink experiences. Across the World Class Cocktail Festival, there will be pop-up events and collaborations, the latest cocktail trends and live entertainment alongside bartenders from around the world.

More details will be announced about the World Class Cocktail Festival in the coming months.

Diageo World Class is finally coming to Sydney