ALDI opens pop-up bar in Sydney

ALDI has announced it’s opening a pop-up bar in Sydney called the Trophy Room, with the drinks list offering glasses of wine for as little as 83 cents.

For two days only – from July 15-16 – the Trophy Room will open its doors in Sydney’s CBD, welcoming customers to enjoy a tasting experience of some of ALDI’s range of affordable wines and cheeses.

Named to showcase ALDI’s award winning wines, gins and cheeses, the prices at the Trophy Room reflect the actual cost of the products if they were consumed at home.

Tickets for the Trophy Room are priced at just $4.41 each, representing the cost of a glass of one of ALDI’s wines and an accompanying cheese platter.

For just $4.41 for the night, guests will be welcomed with a gin cocktail before enjoying a specially curated tasting experience of a selection of ALDI’s award-winning wines, paired with a deluxe cheese platter.

If priced individually, glasses of wine would start at $0.83 for a Pinot Grigio, with the most expensive glass on the menu being a Pinot Noir from Otago in New Zealand, costing just $2.49.

ALDI is pairing these tipples with cheeses including a triple cream brie from just $0.56 for a single serve, and a smooth blue cheese for $0.62.

The Trophy Room opens as the cost of living and inflation inflationary pressures continue to concern Australians. ALDI’s recent Price Report 2022 revealed that consumers are not only worried about the affordability of groceries (51%), but also food/takeaways (24%) and alcohol (11%). Many Australians said they have already cut back spending in these categories – with almost half (44%) reducing their spend on restaurants and takeaways and almost a quarter (22%) on alcohol in the past year.

ALDI Wine Expert and Buying Director Jason Bowyer said: “Quite simply, ALDI wins hands-down when it comes to price and quality. At a time when consumers are cutting back, they don’t have to compromise when they shop with us.

“Our wines have been created by some of the best winemakers in the world and judged by the harshest critics to take home many of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

“The Trophy Room is a first for ALDI Australia, demonstrating that a fine wine and dining experience doesn’t have to dent your wallet. And what’s even better, you can replicate the exact experience at home. The reality is everyone can have a wine rack and cheese draw worthy of the title the ‘Trophy Room’ if they shop the products on offer at ALDI. The value in the range is undisputable, and I’m excited that we can offer customers this experience, whether that be in our new pop-up bar or in their everyday shop.”

To select a sitting and purchase tickets visit https://ALDI-Trophy-Room.eventbrite.com.au