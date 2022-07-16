Wine lovers urged to support Broke Fordwich

Following the unprecedented floods in the Broke Fordwich wine region last week, many businesses are preparing to re-open this weekend.

Local winemaker and businessman, Andrew Margan, who with wife Lisa runs Margan Estate, said the flood of July 6 was the worst flood in the 198-year history of the village, devastating the township and its people. More than 50 houses were severely impacted by the disaster.

Local businesses, including winery cellar doors, restaurants and accommodation, are urging people to show support and visit the region this weekend and in coming weeks.

“The community of Broke, government bodies, and all of the people who have been on the ground helping to try and put our wonderful community back together again can only do so much,” Margan said.

“We urge people to come and visit the cellar doors and restaurants, buy wines online or in retail outlets. We are also asking for donations via our community GOFUND ME with 100% of funds going directly to those left without homes and insurance policies that don’t cover flood damage.”

The Broke Disaster Relief team are working in partnership with Resilience NSW to raise much needed funds for flood affected families.

Margan is confident the region will come back stronger than before.

“There’s a lot of negativity that came out of Lismore in terms of its recovery, lack of coordination,” he told Sky News Australia.

“I think we’ve learned a lot, and I got to say the story of Broke, it’s a beautiful story. Everyone working together and people just volunteering, catering, feeding hundreds of people every day for nothing, doing whatever they can, and no one been paid a cent. It’s really heartening.”

How you can help

Donate physical items, money, time and services through Givit.org. You can also purchase vouchers that affected residents can use to buy necessities. Visit the GIVIT link for current needs in the Broke Fordwich region, see HERE.

Make donations through the region’s Go Fund Me page ‘Broke Region Flood Relief’, see HERE. All proceeds go directly to the Broke Residents Community Association who are working closely with flood affected families to identify and meet immediate needs.

Share the appeal with friends, family and community: #goforbrokewines | @brokefordwich @huntervalley

Learn more about Broke HERE, via a Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association video.

Buy wine here: https://www.winecountry.com.au/wine/buy-hunter-valley-wines