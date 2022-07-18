Dan Murphy’s & VB launch solar beer exchange

Victoria Bitter has partnered with Dan Murphy’s to reward Aussies for embracing solar energy with beer.

VB’s Solar Exchange program, launched in 2021, enables Aussies to exchange the credit on their power bill from generating excess solar for VB via Diamond Energy.

To bring the program to more Aussie households, Victoria Bitter is now allowing beer lovers to collect their hard-earned solar slabs in-store. Every $30 worth of credit can now be exchanged for a carton of 24 VB cans or bottles – or a 30-pack carton of VB cans – at participating Dan Murphy’s stores.

VB and Dan Murphy’s will continue to grow the number of participants in the Solar Exchange program, with more tha 1 million beers expected to be exchanged over the next 18 months.

Head of Classic Brands at Victoria Bitter Hayden Turner said: “This Australia-first program was launched as a way to thank those who have made an effort to go solar with some hard-earned VB, and we’re excited to partner with Dan Murphy’s and bring the program to even more Aussie households. It’s a great deal for beer lovers and a great deal for the environment.”

The partnership will see all existing Solar Exchange accounts also able to collect their slabs from their local Dan Murphy store.

Dan Murphy’s National Renewal Operations Manager Tyson Holbery said: “We are passionate about sustainability at Dan Murphy’s, which is why we are so excited to partner with VB on their solar exchange program. With energy prices at an all-time high, there’s never been a better time for Aussies to switch to solar – and thanks to this program, customers can get rewarded with great brews.”

The VB Solar Exchange program was launched as part of Asahi Beverages’ ambitious sustainability plan, including a commitment to source 100% renewable electricity by 2025. In 2018 CUB, which is now part of the Asahi Beverages family, adopted renewable energy as the way forward with the signing of a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement for 74,000 MWh per year of renewable energy from the giant solar farm outside Mildura.

With 258 stores in its fleet, almost 20% of Dan Murphy’s stores now have solar panels, a significant milestone that has been achieved in just three years.

To apply for the program, energy consumers with solar excess need to switch their electricity retailer to Diamond Energy and agree to the VB Solar Exchange terms and conditions.

The program is available to residential householders only, with spots available for residents of VIC, NSW, QLD (Energex customers only) and SA. There is a cap of 24 on the total number of cartons that can be earned during the program per 12-month period.

Swap your excess solar energy for beer