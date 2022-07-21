Drinks brands return to Splendour in the Grass

After a two-year hiatus of Australia’s most famous music festival, a dazzling array of destination bars are popping up at Splendour in the Grass 2022.

Festival attendees will be able to kick back at the Byron Bay Brewery Bar, Captain Morgan Tropical Beach Shack and Smirnoff Seltzer Springs from Friday, 22 July to Sunday, 24 July 2022.

A new partnership between Byron Bay Brewery and Splendour in the Grass reflects the brand’s connection to its heartland community, Byron, and supporting the region’s status as the creative, cultural hub for music and arts.



Byron Bay Brewery will be delivering an activation on the ground at Splendour with the Byron Bay Brewery Bar, offering performances by popular homegrown and international talent and interactive experiences throughout the weekend. The bar will also play host to the legendary Thrills launch event on the Thursday night, the evening before the festival kicks off on Friday.

“The Byron Bay Brewery brand represents the young, vibrant lifestyle of the Byron community, and we’re excited to partner with Splendour as exclusive beer sponsor to bring festivalgoers together from far and wide to celebrate the incredible Byron Bay culture,” said Byron Bay Brewery Brand Director, Ed Jamison.



“Live music has been sorely missed by many Aussies, and with Splendour being the most anticipated music event of the year for our Byron community and Byron Bay Brewery lovers – we’re glad to be a part of bringing the good vibes back alongside Byron Bay Brewery, a fellow and proud creation of our heartland Byron,” said Secret Sounds Managing Director, Brand Partnerships, Kristy Rosser.



The activation is supporting local, up and coming Byron talent and unique produce, including food catered by Byron institution Light Years, and live printing held by local visual artist, Jacob Boylan.



Smirnoff Seltzer returns to Splendour in the Grass

Smirnoff returns to Splendour in the Grass with a brand-new immersive experience, Smirnoff Seltzer Springs, bringing a touch of Palm Springs to Byron Bay.

The two-story mega-marquee will evoke Palm Springs poolside vibes by day and Las Vegas revelry by night. The ground floor will welcome festival goers into an electric poolside daze, framing the entrance with waterfalls projected on giant LED screens, vibrant beach umbrellas and a desert oasis of cacti.

Attendees will be able to sample all Smirnoff Seltzer flavours (Natural Lime, Raspberry Rosé, Passionfruit, Natural Orange, Mixed Berries, Peach Iced Tea and Mango) from the downstairs bar and take in the colourful surrounds.

From 12pm every day, live music from emerging artists and DJs will spill into the space at the desert inspired Cabana Stage, including Smirnoff’s Ads for Artists winner, the prince of R&B pop Adrian Dzvuke performing his hit new song with a potential special guest appearance. Meanwhile international DJs such as Brooke Powell, Sequënce, Laura King and April Kelly hit the decks until 2am on the Seltzer Springs downstairs mainstage as part of the Splendour in the Grass line-up.

After soaking up the indoor bar, festival goers can then step outside for the ‘gram in Smirnoff’s “Cacti Land” – a mini desert space with larger than life bright and colourful cacti for a unique photo moment that feels fresh from Palm Springs. Visitors can then explore the second story of the experience, taking in the panoramic view of the festival grounds from a rooftop terrace cladded in white wooden panels, highlighted with pops of green, peach and purple tones inspired by Smirnoff Seltzer’s Mixed Berries, Natural Orange and Peach Iced Tea flavours.

