Raise a glass to World Tequila Day

It’s World Tequila Day on July 24, the perfect time to explore premium versions of the Mexican spirit.

The tequila category is premiumising rapidly – 2020 alone saw a 46% increase in global tequila sales, while the category is growing at 34% annually in Australia. In fact, Australia is now the third largest consumer of agave-based spirits per capita, behind Mexico and the US.

Patrón Tequila is celebrating the occasion all month at Paddo Inn in Paddington, Sydney, with a Patrón Reposado cocktail menu and tasting board and live music from 24 July to 21 August.

Casa Merida in Potts Point, Sydney, is also holding a month-long celebration of tequila tastings, Mayan cuisine and Mexican entertainment with a pop-up called Hacienda Patrón.

The exclusive takeover sees Patrón margaritas and palomas teamed with limited edition Yucatan-inspired dishes.

Mexican and Tex-Mex cousins Bar Patrón and El Camino Cantina kick-started their festivities on Monday, 18 July, giving guests a head-start on the national day of celebration.

Bar Patrón has launched Patrón Hour, enabling tequila cocktail lovers to snap up signature and spicy Margaritas for $12 each every Monday to Friday from 5pm to 6pm. Patrón Hour will continue beyond National Tequila Day and be available every weekday, for the hour. Pull up a stool at the impressive marble bar, with Sydney’s best harbourside views, and celebrate the end of the working day with a new small bites menu that will also be available at this time. The menu includes Guacamole and corn chips, Scallop Ceviche, Pork Carnitas Tostadita, and Brisket Birria Quesadilla.

Tex-Mex wild child El Camino Cantina has launched a three-week World Tequila Day celebration, with a Long Island Iced Tea Rita Series of seven flavours that fuses the two iconic cocktails. The following flavours will be available at all El Camino Cantina restaurants until 7 August: Cherry, Lagoon, Mango, Strawberry, Passionfruit, Lychee, Sour Melon.

El Camino Cantina’s cult followers and Tex-Mex fans can indulge in one hour of bottomless Tacos and Margarita Towers during lunch times ($49 per person). Limited edition taco flavours ($7-$8 each) will be available on rotation during the three-week period, and available for $2 each every Taco Tuesday.

El Camino Cantina is located at The Rocks, Manly, Miranda and the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Fitzroy in Melbourne, Bowen Hills, South Bank and Chermside in Brisbane, Robina on the Gold Coast, Sunshine Plaza on the Sunshine Coast.

Sip an Aussie-Mexican tequila at home

You can even try an Aussie-Mexican owned tequila, Tromba Tequila. The tequila is crafted by Master Distiller gather and son duo Marco Cedano and Rodrigo and was founded by Aussies Nick Reid and James Sherry. Reid and Sherry met in Guadalajara, Mexico, back in 2005 and developed a love of pure agave based tequila. They set out on a mission to turn people from shots with lemon and salt to sipping and savouring the good stuff.

Reid now resides in Mexico and owns a bar in Guadalajara (El Gallo Altanero) which came in at #21 in the World’s 50 best bars. Pretty cool stuff.

Tromba has three tequila’s available:

Blanco: Crystal clear with a silver lustre, Tromba Blanco is made from hand-selected agave and lovingly crafted in small batches, resulting in bright, sweet and refreshing tequila. With a clean, viscous finish, this un-aged tequila exudes lively botanical aromas and notes of pepper, mint, and lightly caramelised pineapple. RRP $79.99

Crystal clear with a silver lustre, Tromba Blanco is made from hand-selected agave and lovingly crafted in small batches, resulting in bright, sweet and refreshing tequila. With a clean, viscous finish, this un-aged tequila exudes lively botanical aromas and notes of pepper, mint, and lightly caramelised pineapple. RRP $79.99 Reposado: With a bright gold blush, Tromba Reposado is aged in white oak barrels for 6-8 months, resulting in a silky, sweet, nutty tequila. Expect rich notes of chocolate, caramel and dried red fruits. RRP $89.95

With a bright gold blush, Tromba Reposado is aged in white oak barrels for 6-8 months, resulting in a silky, sweet, nutty tequila. Expect rich notes of chocolate, caramel and dried red fruits. RRP $89.95 Añejo: A deep gold colour, Tromba Añejo is aged in white oak barrels for 20-24 months and exudes agave flavours rich in complexity. Gentle hints of oak and caramelized agave sweetness paired with rich chocolate, nuts and ripe dried fruit. Expect a sophisticated, honeyed finish. RRP $99.90

How to make the perfect Margarita at home

The top tequilas throughout the US

A fascinating new infographic from BetArizona.com has revealed the top tequilas throughout the United States.

Don Julio came out on top in 29 states, Casamigos was the winner in 17 states, Patron scored two states and Jose Cuervo took out one.

5 winter tequila cocktails to try