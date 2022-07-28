Ballistic Beer Co. launches Dolly Parton-inspired ginger beer

Queensland craft brewery Ballistic Beer Co has launched a new ginger beer in collaboration with Dolly Parton’s 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, which is currently touring Australia.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL features an all-star Australian cast, including Marina Prior as smart and sassy career woman Violet Newstead, Casey Donovan as newly separated new recruit Judy Bernly, Erin Clare as bright country gal Doralee Rhodes, Eddie Perfect as the controlling boss Franklin Hart Jnr and Caroline O’Connor as busy-body Roz Keith.

Producer Suzanne Jones said: “We’re thrilled to pair 9 TO 5 with an opportunity to enjoy some 5-9 time with Ballistic’s new Ginger Beer”.



Ballistic Beer Head of Marketing and Experience Gunjan Allen added: “This musical is a high-quality production that doesn’t take itself too seriously, much like our beers. Our new 9-5 Ginger Beer is a high-quality, low carb, low alcohol drink, great for extending those moments when you are enjoying yourself, whether it’s with your work mates, listening to great music or watching a classic movie!”

The new low-cal/low-carb ‘After 5 Brew’ ginger beer is a lighter choice, with a limited edition label and packaging. The cans are available in a pack of eight for $44.99 from Ballistic Beer, with free shipping available in select Brisbane metro postcodes.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is playing at State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne until 17 September, then Adelaide’s Festival Theatre from 8 October 2022.

GABS announces Australia’s Top 10 favourite craft beers

