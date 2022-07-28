Bad sweaters make Canadian Club the boss of winter

The snow is falling and the slopes are pumping at Thredbo, with the best start to the season in over 20 years and a series of Canadian Club après ski soirees filled with bad sweaters.

Stace Cadet kicked off the “First Base” festivities last weekend, which will be followed by Poof Doof DJs on 20 August and The Jungle Giants on 3 September. The events also offer up a toasty fire, bubbling hot tub, vintage onesies and CC’s iconic bad sweaters.

Canadian Club has made the Australian ski season its own with its Bad Sweater marketing initiatives. Group Marketing Manager Canadian Club RTD at Beam Suntory Kristy Rathborne said 2022 marks the sixth year that Canadian Club has teamed up with Thredbo and the eighth year since the launch of the much-loved CC Bad Sweater.

Rathborne said bad sweater has become synonymous with CC in winter and continues to be a crowd favourite.

“The CC Bad Sweater is an item that plays in strength to the brand’s nature and rewards new and old drinkers with something that they can wear, share, and have fun doing so,” she explained.

Rathborne added that Canadian Club continues to drive growth by focussing on out-of-category recruitment, which was initially driven by its hugely successful “Over beer?” marketing campaign, which kicked off almost 12 years ago.

“The recent launch of CC Soda & Lime RTD has ensured we continue to provide liquids that meet the needs of our consumers as well as bringing new drinkers into the brand. It is the most successful dark RTD innovation launch in 2021.”

“Canadian Club now has the most drinkers in the dark RTD category with aspirations of being the most consumed dark RTD.”

