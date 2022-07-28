Cointreau launches Margarita-flavoured donuts

Well, hello! Cointreau and Donut Papi have teamed up for Father’s Day to create two donut flavours inspired by Australia’s favourite cocktail, the Margarita.

According to CGA’s OPUS survey, Margaritas lead the way with Australian cocktail drinkers, with 24% of Australians enjoying them. Searches for Margarita recipes have also increasing by 83% in the last 12 months according to Google Trends.

Orange-flavoured triple sec liqueur Cointreau, is at the heart of the original Margarita. The two flavours of donuts on offer will be the Original Cointreau Margarita Donut, which features a plain donut with an orange glaze icing and pipette with Cointreau in it, as well as the Coconut Ginger Margarita Donut, a ginger glazed donut with coconut flakes and of course, a pipette with Cointreau in it.

Donut Papi is run by sibling duo Kenneth and Karen Rodrigueza who opened the Redfern location in 2017. Donut Papi will be selling the donuts from their Redfern store and these tasty gifts will also be available to order online to be delivered straight to dad. The donuts will be sold individually for $8 but they will also be available for purchase as a gift pack of nine donuts for $63.

The Cointreau donuts are available from 1 August 2022 until 10 September 2022. To order your Cointreau x Donut Papi gift pack for dad, head to www.donutpapi.com

For delicious margarita recipes, head to: www.cointreau.com