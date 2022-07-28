Treasury Premium Brands appoints first CMO

Treasury Wine Estates has announced the appointment of Kjetil Undhjem as the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer for Treasury Premium Brands.

The Treasury Premium Brands division was established in July 2021 as part of Treasury Wine Estates’ refreshed divisional operating model, alongside Penfolds and Treasury Americas. Treasury Premium Brands is led by Managing Director Peter Neilson, focusing on delivering the long-term global growth strategy for a portfolio of award-winning brands with rich histories including Wolf Blass, Wynns and Pepperjack, as well as newer, innovation-led brands such as 19 Crimes and Squealing Pig.

Undhjem has held senior roles in marketing, product management, business development and innovation across FMCG, banking, and resources for more than 20 years. Originally from Norway, Undhjem has worked for Kraft Foods, Mondelez, and Norwegian oil and gas company Statoil in Sweden, London, Switzerland and Melbourne.

He joins from ANZ, where he has been Head of Brand Strategy & Marketing since the start of 2020. The role has included responsibility for several transformation initiatives and leading the bank’s marketing response to the COVID pandemic with tailored service propositions focused on financial wellbeing across personal banking, home loan, and small business segments, ensuring a consistent approach across channels for customers experiencing hardship.

In the newly-created role of Chief Marketing Officer, Undhjem will have responsibility for leading and delivering the marketing strategy across the division globally, as well as responding to consumer trends such as premiumisation, wellness and moderation including the development of no alcohol and low alcohol wines, and the growth in digital channels and e-commerce.

Leadership of the marketing function for Treasury Premium Brands was previously incorporated into the Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager Sales for Australia and New Zealand role, held by Angus Lilley. Following the establishment of the standalone Chief Marketing Officer role in July 2022, Lilley has taken on the role of General Manager Sales for Australia and New Zealand, and Global Growth Channels. In this role, Angus is responsible for the global travel retail, direct to consumer, and on-premise channels, as well as sales for Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Undhjem starts on 19 September 2022, reporting to Peter Neilson.

TWE pioneers Australia’s largest solar installation