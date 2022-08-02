LMG acquires loyalty marketing agency

Liquor Marketing Group Limited (LMG) has announced the acquisition of loyalty marketing agency Zen Global.

Zen is an Adelaide-based company that specialises in providing data connectivity, loyalty, digital marketing, gift card solutions and in-store digital advertising to retail liquor and hospitality industries.

Zen has a strong customer base and several LMG members already integrate the Zen platform into its retail and hotel operations for loyalty and digital marketing.

LMG said the acquisition followed extensive engagement between LMG and Zen on the opportunity of incorporating Zen’s loyalty and digital marketing platforms to complement LMG’s existing digital marketing reach. The engagement highlighted the opportunity to acquire and support Zen management to further develop the platform for the benefit of LMG and all Zen customers.

The Zen management team have all agreed to remain with the company.

Zen CEO Tom Jeffries said: “The acquisition by LMG provides Zen, and all our customers, a partner with the alignment and resources to grow and enhance the Zen platform to deliver the optimal digital marketing and retail solution for the industry.”

Zen will remain a separate enterprise with its own dedicated management and operational team, but it will benefit from a growing customer base as LMG implement the program along with development capital support.

LMG CEO Gavin Saunders said: “Zen provides LMG and our members a great platform to further enhance our digital marketing and data connectivity.

“Many LMG members are current customers of Zen; however, this transaction allows LMG to provide solutions which apply across the entire network and enhance our brands and our customer offers.

“There are immediate benefits to LMG members, including real-time stock on hand and order processing for LMG’s eCommerce platform, along with medium and long-term benefits like integrated gift card solutions and banner loyalty

offers.”

LMG will initiate trial and implementation of the Zen Global platform in the second half of 2022 with wider application in 2023.

Footy season kicks sales goals for LMG