Dubliner launches Fiery Irish whiskey liqueur

Dubliner Liberties Distillery has launched Dubliner Fiery Irish in Australia. Distilled in the heart of Dublin, Fiery Irish is a cinnamon and chilli flavoured whiskey liqueur that is set to spice up drinks carts.

Fiery Irish is evocative of fresh cinnamon rolls coming hot from the oven, their scent filling the air with a honeyed sweetness, toffee and a little caramel, finishing with a prickle of chilli.

Nicole Moore, Marketing Manager for GAP Drinks, the distributors of Dubliner Whiskey in Australia, said: “Dubliner Fiery Irish is a spicy new cinnamon and chilli flavoured whiskey option for Australians seeking a beverage that is bold, accessible and downright delicious.

“With a lower ABV and unique combination of sweet and spicy flavours, it allows us to broaden the appeal to consumers who may be new to Irish whiskey, or for those just simply looking for an approachable new whiskey option. What sets it apart from other cinnamon-flavoured whiskies or liqueurs on the market, however, is that final warming finish of chilli on the senses which leaves you with a satisfying finish.”

‘Fiery Irish’ pays homage to its namesake – describing the passionate and bold personality sometimes playfully associated with the Irish.

“We love the name Fiery Irish as it is a playful nod to our home right in the heart of Dublin, and allows consumers to understand our key point of difference, our spice and fiery flavour,” Moore said.

“And there’s no doubt that Aussies are growing in their love for these types of products, with imported spirits and liqueurs expected to account for 30% of domestic demand in Australia in 2022. As Aussies continue to experiment with home bartending and new flavours, we’re excited to bring this innovation to Australian shores.”

Fiery Irish is the third varietal to join the Dubliner family, alongside the award-winning Dubliner Bourbon Cask Aged Irish Whiskey and the Dubliner Whiskey & Honeycomb Liqueur. It s best served as a shot neat, as an after dinner drink, or together with a simple mixer such as apple cider or sparkling apple juice.

Dubliner Fiery Irish is available nationwide at Dan Murphy’s and BWS, priced from $47.88 per 700ml bottle.

