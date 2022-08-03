Australia wins world’s best wine spritz award

South Australia’s Riot Wine Co. has won a Best of Show trophy at the 2022 International Canned Wine Competition for its wine spritz.

The Riot Rosé Spritz canned cocktail features 10 natural botanicals including blood orange, passionfruit and elderflower. Each can has only 78 calories and 3.6g of sugar per 150ml serve. The wine spritz is best enjoyed in a glass, poured over ice with a garnish of fresh orange or chilled straight from the can, paper straw optional.

The South Australian company also brought home five gold medals for its Rosé Spritz, 2021 Riot Grenache, Riot Black Series Out of the Wood 2021 Chardonnay, Riot Black Series The OG 2020 Grenache and Riot Black Series The Whole Berry Banger 2020 Grenache.

The awards were held in California, with almost 300 wines from 20 countries competing in the fourth annual event.

Canned wines came from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, and the US.

The five Best of Show winners were:

White Wine: Maker Wines 2021 Chardonnay, Handley Cellars, Anderson Valley, CA

Rosé Wine: Djuce Wines 2021 Rosé, Famille Chaudiére, Provence, France

Red Wine: Joiy 2018 The Gryphon Pinot Noir, Central Otago, New Zealand

Sparkling Wine: The OBC Wine Project Rosé with Bubbles, American

Spritzer: Riot Wine Co. Rose Spritz, South Australia

Other Aussie Gold medal winners were JOIY Shimmering Bubbles, Tread Softly Prosecco, Small Things Wine 2021 Pinot Noir, Small Things Wine 2021 Rosé, and Small Things Wine 2021 Shiraz.

