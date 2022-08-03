Your chance to own a piece of Monday Distillery

Port Fairy’s Monday Distillery is embarking on the next step in growing its non-alc drinks business and is looking to raise up to $1.2million.

Monday Distillery founder Samantha Manning said: “We have built this business from the ground up, and thankfully consumers have embraced us wholeheartedly. I personally develop every drink in our Monday portfolio, and our

business is a real family affair.

“For us to be able to keep up with the growth of the business and demand in the non-alc category, we are embarking on a fundraising journey where we invite you to own a little piece of our hearts (and business).”

The funds raised through the campaign will allow Monday Distillery to continue to develop and produce new ready-to-drink varieties at its manufacturing facility in South Geelong.

The funds will also serve to grow online channels and increase sales through distribution, expand on distribution channels and pursue international growth.

Monday Distillery co-owner and Finance Director Haydn Farley said: “We are in the very fortunate position where demand is so high that we need to expand to be able to sustain the pace of growth. We want to see Monday continue to grow and

expand, and investment will support the brand to expand, whilst giving the public the opportunity to own a part of our business.”

The distillery has partnered with equity crowdfunding platform Equitise to lead this raise. Investors in equity crowdfunding receive fully paid ordinary shares, just like any other investor.

To register your interest visit: http://equitise.com/offer/monday-distillery.