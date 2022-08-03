Liquorland is opening its first-ever store in Tasmania at Glebe Hill Village, featuring a tailored selection of local beverages and exclusive Tassie brands such as Beyond the Wilderness Wines and the Pure Origin Vodka and Gin.

Coles Liquor Chief Executive Darren Blackhurst said: “Our drive to be a simpler, more accessible, and locally relevant drinks specialist can be seen with the launch of this store and the celebration of the Tasmanian brands we have in store for our customers.

“Local sourcing is a key focus and we are proud to partner with over 60 local suppliers and producers to showcase Tasmania further.

“The Glebe Hill Village store will celebrate more than 320 local, craft and boutique wines, beers and spirits from over 60 local producers in Liquorland’s new black and white branded store format, which has already been launched in more than 250 stores across Australia.

“The success of iconic Tasmanian brands such as Lark Distilling Co and Devil’s Corner Winery speaks to the internationally recognised quality from this pristine corner of Australia.

Tasmania has more than 30 whisky distilleries including Lark, which has built a strong national following as well as an export business. The spirit producer Lark Distilling believes the launch of Liquorland will benefit the state’s entire food and drink industry.

“Our partnerships with retailers are absolutely essential to our success and Coles Liquor has demonstrated that it understands the value of an authentic collaboration,” said Lark Distilling Co National Account Manager Phil Mack.

“Liquorland’s commitment to showcase local products will provide customers with the chance to learn more about Tasmania’s wonderful, local beverage makers.

“A collaborative retailer can bring these stories alive and provide customers with much more than just a Tasmanian-made beverage, they have a story they can share when they open their bottle to enjoy with friends or family.”





Tasmanian wine brand Devil’s Corner, located on a rugged corner of the East Coast, boast’s one of Australia’s best-selling premium pinot noirs.

Devil’s Corner Senior Brand Manager Tarynn Barrie said Tasmania has been one of the fastest growing geographical wine regions in the country thanks to the support of consumers and retail partners such as Liquorland.

“The exceptional wines we create wouldn’t exist without the challenges provided by our unique location in Tasmania,” Barrie said.

“Tasmania is known for being one of the best places to grow pinot noir but we’re also at the mercy of nature in our wild little corner. Thankfully, we’ve learned to lean into the unrelenting and often unpredictable Tassie elements and harness them to create wines worthy of our place.

“For anyone who can’t experience the Devil’s Corner cellar door, the Liquorland Team Members can share and educate shoppers on the Devil’s Corner story and the exceptional wines coming out of Tasmania, not only from us but many other brands.

“Ultimately, Liquorland will put more cool-climate Tasmanian wine on more tables around the country and that is good for the entire industry.”



Coles & BrewDog turn unsold bread into beer