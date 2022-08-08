Lion launches customer portal & app

Lion has launched a customer portal and app, designed to streamline its customer ordering experience.

Lion Australia Managing Director David Smith said the first-in-market Lion Marketplace app showcased Lion’s focus on being the easiest supplier for its customers to do business with.

“Our customers right across the industry – whether it is publicans, hoteliers, club managers or restaurateurs – need all the support we can give them as they continue to recover from the pandemic and the challenges that they have continued to face as a result – including labour shortages and supply chain disruptions,” Smith said.

“The app enables them to do business with us where and when it suits them with complete ordering functionality at their fingertips.

“We have basically redefined and redesigned our digital ordering platform, focusing on a usable, mobile-first experience, making life easier for our customers in local venues across Australia as they continue to recover from what has been an extraordinarily challenging period.

“Since its launch late last year, we are now seeing 6000 orders through the app on a weekly basis, which is a testament to the usability of the platform.”

The new customer portal and app offers Lion customers a range of new features including:

Access to Lion’s full catalogue online, including the ability to track the status of orders;

Real-time stock visibility and access to promotions;

Save your favourites – come back to re-order your favourites next time;

View and pay invoices, including access to full billing history containing invoices, credits and statements;

With support available on web and mobile, customers can spend more time focusing on their business

More features to come, including downloadable brand assets, business tools and insights, mobile notifications and more.

Lion’s Digital Director Robb Simpson said Lion Marketplace offers Lion customers a streamlined ordering experience.

“Lion has long prioritised its customer feedback through our ‘Voice of the Customer initiative’, but we really accelerated our response to this in the last two years,” Simpson said.

“The feedback emphasised three themes: creating an easy self-service and ordering experience, improving cash management, and reducing administration. We are really pleased to say this new digital solution does all three – plus much more.

“The economy and the market are shifting and evolving, and we have heard our customers loud and clear. They need a different kind of service. They need support to move at speed to survive the challenges of running their business.

“The platform is easy to navigate and intuitive. Our customers love it and we are still offering them the flexibility to choose their preferred option so if they like using the web portal, then they can continue using that as well.”

Among the customers that have given the platform the thumbs up are Mick Wilson at Woolly Bay Cellars, who said: “The new search bar is the best in the business and makes sourcing a product or range for that matter, a breeze!”

The Lion Marketplace App can be downloaded from the Apple and Google app stores.