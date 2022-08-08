The world’s fastest growing wine brand

Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance has released its list of the world’s fastest growing wine brands and three Aussie labels have knocked it out of the park.

Treasury Wine Estates’ Lindeman’s topped the list, with its brand value up 81% to US$664 million. The brand climbed two ranks from last year and made it into the top ten most valuable brands in this year’s ranking.

Earlier this year, the Australian wine brand celebrated reaching its goal of 100% carbon neutrality across its wine portfolio. The brand is also working towards transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2024 to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a sustainable future. To achieve and promote its sustainable goals, Lindeman’s is partnering with organisations such as the Carbon Trust and Ecologi.

Lindeman’s is enjoyed 80 million times a year in more than 100 countries around the world.

Jacob’s Creek came in at No.3 with 20% brand growth, while TWE’s Wolf Blass was at No.10 with 2% brand growth.

Jacob’s Creek was also the No.2 strongest wine brand and Lindeman’s was No.5.

Moët & Chandon (brand value up 15% to US$1.4 billion) retained its top position as the most valuable brand in the annual ranking of the world’s most valuable brands. The luxury champagne brand owned by fashion house LVMH continues to dominate the sector by increasing its network of products and introducing new product options for its growing consumer base.

With pandemic travel restrictions ending, there has been a resurgence of in-person celebrations across the world, with delayed weddings, delayed family reunions, and delayed tourism creating celebratory moments for consumers globally. With Moët & Chandon building its distribution network, more customers are choosing to celebrate with their products.

“The brand has also increased its product offerings with new lines of wine and spirits to meet consumer demand. For instance, the brand recently introduced a new line of rosé to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee over the recent four-day long weekend in the United Kingdom.”

Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance, commented: “Over the course of the pandemic, alcoholic brands have been faced with difficult conditions including fluctuating demand due to national lockdowns across the world. The reopening of the economy has allowed the wine and champagne sector to pop many corks in celebration.”

