Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes has revealed he will bring some of the company’s most iconic brands to the new Allianz Stadium when it opens on 28 August 2022.

Continuing its exclusive hospitality experience partnership with Venues NSW, Merivale is opening a massive selection of 64 food and beverage outlets.

Making a stadium debut will be Dan Hongs ‘Ms G’s Noodles & Dumplings’, featuring the renowned favourite Cheeseburger Spring Rolls, Pork Buns, Steamed Prawn Har Gau Dumplings and Salt and Pepper Squid.

Alianz will also host a range of outlets comprised of Merivale hits from the Sydney Cricket Ground, including Jimmy’s Falafel, ‘El Loco’ Tacos and Hot Dogs, a Burger Shack featuring a Smashed Burger, Sushi, Fish & Chips, Healthy Bowls and Vinnie’s Pizza.

Situated in the members area of Allianz Stadium, Totti’s Pasta Bar, led by Executive Chef Mike Eggert, will include a broad range of shared antipasti, including Totti’s moreish Tomatoes, Mortadella, Burrata and Marinated Peppers. Also featured will be Mike’s celebrated pasta dishes, including Fettuccine with Stracciatella, Bolognese Pappardelle and Bondi’s famous Neapolitan Ice Cream Sandwich.

At the eastern end of the members concourse, Bert’s Bistro, led by Executive Chef Jordan Toft, will provide relaxed, sit-down European bistro style meals. The elevated menu will feature shared dishes such as Oysters with Chardonnay Mignonette, Warm Brioche Fingers with Cured Salmon and Fennel Pollen and Duck Liver Paté Crostini. Mains include a fillet of Murray Cod, Grilled Lobster in Garlic Butter, Cauliflower Steak and Wagyu Sirloin Bearnaise, all paired with seasoned French Fries.

Merivale will also deliver a selection of beverages across Allianz Stadium, including Bert’s Spritz, Bert’s Martini, Totti’s Negroni, Margaritas and a diverse selection of beers, bubbles, and world-class wines.

Seating 42,500 fans, Allianz Stadium also offers seven private function rooms, 51 suites, two outdoor terraces and 84 outdoor boxes – all catered for and serviced by Merivale and available for event and non-event bookings.

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes said: “We are tremendously excited to enter the second phase of our hospitality partnership with Venues NSW and cannot wait for the incredible Allianz Stadium to open its doors to a new world of entertainment. Our stadia hospitality continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re so eager to be a part of the wonderful stadium

experience for the millions of guests who are clamoring to see this jewel in the crown of Sydney’s sports and

entertainment landscape.”

Allianz Stadium and Venues NSW Chief Executive Officer Kerrie Mather said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to open Sydney’s new state-of-the-art Allianz Stadium, which will set new benchmarks for entertainment, hospitality, and outstanding customer experience.

“Merivale’s trademark magic has transformed the hospitality experience at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which they’ll take to another level at Allianz Stadium, beginning on August 28 with Opening Day and Night.”

Allianz Stadium will kick off its opening series of events in late August with a free community Opening Day & Night on August 28, featuring live performances from Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy.

It will be followed by Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs on September 2, Wallabies vs Springboks on September 3 and Matilda’s vs Canada on September 6.

Bruno Mars will be the first major international artist to perform at Allianz Stadium with two exclusive Sydney shows on October 14 and 15.