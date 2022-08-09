Coopers marketing guru retires

Coopers Brewery Director of Marketing and Innovation Cam Pearce has retired from the company after 13 years.

Pearce will remain on the board of Coopers as a non-executive Director, a role he was appointed to in 2002 before joining Australia’s largest independent family-owned brewery full-time as a marketing executive in 2010.

Coopers Managing Director Dr Tim Cooper said Pearce has made an exceptional contribution to the 160-year-old company.

“Cam has been an integral part of many changes and developments at Coopers over the past 13 years and we thank him for his tireless dedication,” Dr Cooper said.

“His lasting impact includes the successful integration of the Premium Beverages business into the organisational structure of Coopers, a substantial change given the former operating independence of Premium Beverages. The integration also entailed the establishment of a marketing structure to support national growth, a corporate change that Cam pursued with

rigour.

“Cam instigated the introduction of new products to ensure Coopers remains relevant to consumers, while retaining our originality. More recently Cam initiated a review of the packaging of our ale range and has led the marketing team in bringing to fruition this packaging refresh.”

“Cam passionately supported the expansion of Coopers’ naturally conditioned beers into cans in line with national consumer demand which has seen our portfolio grow significantly,” Dr Cooper added. “His personal commitment to representing Coopers around the country has seen Cam set a strenuous schedule, but one that has delivered extraordinary results for the business.”

Pearce said it had been a privilege to work at Coopers during such a transformational period.

“Coopers has a long and respected history in brewing and I am proud to have contributed to the company’s success,” Pearce said.

“It has been a privilege to be a custodian of the Coopers brand, with a 160-year history of making craft beer for the Australian public. The timing is now right for me to retire from day-to-day operations at the brewery, leaving the company with the Coopers brand in a strong position. I look forward to maintaining a close connection with the company and continuing to

serve on the Coopers board.”

Pearce was among the guests at the 160th anniversary celebrations for Coopers earlier this year, held at the Adelaide’s Freemasons Hall, an impressive stone built in 1869, just a few years after Thomas Cooper’s first foray into brewing.

National Marketing Manager Kate Dowd will continue to lead responsibility for the Coopers brand and marketing strategy and will now report to Coopers General Manager Michael Shearer. Sixth-generation family members Andrew and Louise

Cooper will fill Cam’s positions on several industry and subsidiary boards.

