Liquor Loot has announced it is bringing together its Whisky Loot and Gin Loot websites under one umbrella as liquorloot.com.

Founder Joel Hauer said: Over the past few years, we’ve grown from a simple whisky-only subscription service to a full-scale eCommerce brand, offering Whisky and Gin subscriptions, limited edition tasting packs and carefully curated retail & corporate gift experiences.

“Now we’re taking that one step further and continuing our evolution. We know that many of our customers enjoy drinking more than just whisky or gin, so we’re bringing our two existing brands, Whisky Loot and Gin Loot, under the one umbrella to make discovering a wider range of spirits even easier.”

Hauer said Liquor Loot’s subscription technology was also getting a massive facelift, enabling some new features to be launched in the near future.

“Our subscribers will benefit from more flexibility, and our business will now have more granular control of customising subscription experiences,” he said.

Hauer also teased that Liquor Loot would move beyond whisky and gin.

“After the success of our inaugural mixed Spirits Loot Advent Calendar in 2021, we’re working on expanding our range to provide more flexibility as part of the monthly subscription and for one-off purchases,” he said.

The whisky & gin trends to watch in 2022