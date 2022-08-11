Fever-Tree releases Distillers Cola

With Aussies now enjoying whisky with a mixer at the same rate as gin, Fever-Tree is poised to elevate Whisky & Cola as they have done with Gin & Tonic. Its new Fever-Tree Distillers Cola is made up of Caribbean Kola Nuts, Tahitian Limes, and a selection of distilled botanicals and spices.

With no artificial sweeteners or colours, the mixer allows the ingredients to speak for themselves, with top notes of lime, complex spices and a hint of vanilla to finish.

While the strong flavour profiles of many cola brands mask the flavour of spirits, Distillers Cola has been designed to complement the flavour of whiskies.

“In Australia, half of all the spirits consumed are enjoyed with a mixer, and we always say if three quarters of your drink is the mixer, then you should mix with the best,” said Fever-Tree Australian Brand Ambassador, Trish Brew.

“When you taste Distillers Cola with your favourite dark spirit, you’ll see and taste that its subtle sweetness is designed to hero that premium whisky or rum.

“Many people have mastered what to mix with their favourite light spirits but are confused when it comes to the world of dark spirits mixing. Well, Distillers Cola is the go-to answer! With aromas of zesty lime and subtle spice, we’re proud to offer a mixer that your whisky truly deserves.”

Fever-Tree Distillers Cola is available in 4 x 200mL packs from Dan Murphy’s nationally for RRP $9.49.

