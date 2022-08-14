New gins in tins from Four Pillars

Four Pillars’ is adding two new gins in tins to its range for summer: Fresh Yuzu Gin & Soda and Bloody Shiraz Gin & Tonic.

Back in October 2021, Four Pillars decided it was time to pay homage to an often underappreciated Aussie invention – the humble RTD can.

The distiller notes that while they are easy to serve and easy to drink, gins in a tin are not that easy to make.

“You need to nail both the gin and the tonic, as well as their ratios, if you want a drink that is flavour-packed but still sits at one standard drink,” the distiller said.

“As you’ll hopefully know, Master Distiller Cam nailed the brief, canning the perfect Rare Dry G&T including the aromatics of a chunky orange garnish. An absolute game-changer.”

Fresh Yuzu Gin & Soda is Four Pillar’s first RTD can using soda rather than tonic as the mixer, meaning lower calories but lots of flavour. The Highball-style drink is supercharged with yuzu flavour thanks to an incredibly concentrated Fresh Yuzu Gin base that is combined with clean and crisp carbonated water. Just like the original G&T can, the extra yuzu in the gin distillation means the drink is essentially already garnished, so all consumers need to do is crack it open and enjoy.

The Bloody Shiraz Gin RTD features hyper-concentrated Bloody Shiraz Gin mixed with bespoke tonic and a dash of lemon to cut through that natural Shiraz sweetness.

The Four Pillars gins in tins range will be available from Four Pillars Gin Shops at the Four Pillars Healesville Distillery and Surry Hills Laboratory, and all good bottle shops this summer. RRP $28.00 for a four pack.

