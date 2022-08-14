Manly Spirits releases whisky highball RTD

Manly Spirits Co. Distillery is expanding its collection of RTD drinks with a Whisky Highball, a full-flavoured, no-sugar drink featuring its Australian-made craft whisky, natural ginger and native limes along with a punchy 6% ABV.

“Like all our products, it was important for us to get the balance of flavours right to deliver big on taste as our reputation has been made on full-flavoured and well-balanced spirits” said David Whittaker, owner, and master distiller.

“Our team have done an excellent job with this recipe, it’s the team’s favourite premix we’ve done so far.”

Co-owner Vanessa Wilton added: “Being an Australian whisky distillery, we’re lucky enough to be able to bring

a premium product to the space, which appeals to those who appreciate craft drinks. If you like your craft beer and

whisky, this one’s for you.”

Like the rest of tthe Manly Spirits premix range, the Whisky Highball comes in a bespoke glass bottles based off the distiller’s distinct, textured spirit bottles.

“We knew we must have been doing something right when we won ‘World’s Best Premix Design’ for our premix bottles at the World Premix Awards in 2021, so it was really important that we kept our signature premium packaging

design for our Whisky Highball.” said Wilton.

“We wanted the label to complement the colour of the liquid and reflect the flavours of whisky & ginger, with a touch of denim for something a little different, unexpected and sure to catch your eye.”

The Manly Spirits Whisky Highball will soon be available in wholesalers and all good retailers Australian wide. Also available direct and online.

