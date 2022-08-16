To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore, the Italian wine brand has become the official Gold Partner of the 2022 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival.

Taking place nationally from September 13 to October 16, ST. ALi is set to be the biggest public celebration of Italian cinema outside of Italy. The film festival will present the best new contemporary Italian blockbusters and most cherished classics on the big screen.

Cinemagoers attending Opening Nights across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane will experience a special pop-up bar experience from Santa Margherita.

Brand Ambassador Erika Gallon said: “The 70th anniversary of the Prosecco Superiore is a momentous occasion for Santa Margherita and we are delighted to celebrate rich Italian charm as Gold Partner of the 2022 ST.ALi Italian Film Festival. From Naples to Rome to Calabria and Venice, we can’t wait to transport cinema goers to the world of Italy and experience the la dolce vita way of life.”

Palace Cinemas CEO Benjamin Zeccola said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Santa Margherita, one of Italy’s finest winemakers on the 70th anniversary of their Prosecco Superiore. This extraordinary alignment brings together our shared vision of celebrating the very best in Italian culture.”

For more information visit: www.italianfilmfestival.com.au

Prosecco Superiore is available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores nationally with an RRP of $20.