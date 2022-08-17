Bacardi-Martini Australia expands its Advocacy team

Bacardi-Martini Australia has announced the expansion of its advocacy team with the recruitment of three new ambassadors for Bombay Sapphire Gin, Patrón Tequila and Grey Goose Vodka – Corina Retter, Alex Godfrey and Kayla Grigoriou.

The new brand ambassadors will work alongside Loy Catada, BACARDÍ Brand Ambassador, Angel’s Envy Whisky guardian Nate White and Joey Chisholm, who has recently been promoted to Patrón Tequlia Execution Manager.

The team will continue to be led by On Premise Customer Marketing and Advocacy Manager, Finn Healey.

The brand ambassadors will be focussed on driving category, brand and cocktail education as well as bringing to life events

designed to raise the bar of consumer experience.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the new brand ambassadors joining the team. It’s been a busy few months setting this up behind the scenes at Bacardi-Martini Australia and we look forward to welcoming them to the family,” saif Finn Healey.

On board as Bombay Sapphire Brand Ambassador is Corina Retter. Retter is based in Melbourne and has been working in the drinks industry for the past 17 years across a range of different venues including Bar Margaux, Capitano, and Gimlet at Cavendish House.

“Gin has always been a spirit I’m passionate about, and to work with the legacy of the Bombay Sapphire brand and the Bacardi-Martini Australia team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to be sharing a martini over the bar nationwide with you all soon,” said Retter.

Joining as Patrón Brand Ambassador is Alex Godfrey. Alex takes on the new role following his return home to Melbourne after working in the drinks industry across the UK for the past 13 years. Godfrey has worked with renowned venues such as Callooh Calley where they were awarded ‘2020 Overall Menu of the Year’ and The Milk Thistle where they placed 6th in the

‘UK Top Fifty Cocktail Bars 2018’.

“I am excited to be joining the Bacardi-Martini Australia family, I started my bartending journey in Melbourne nearly 20 years ago; I love that it has come full circle and I’ll be representing a brand I have so much passion in. Looking forward to sharing a tequila or two with you all soon,” said Godfrey.

Bacardi-Martini Australia has also welcomef to the fold Kayla Grigoriou as Grey Goose Brand Ambassador. Originally from South Australia, Grigorious will commence her new role based in Sydney, bringing with her a vast knowledge of the drinks industry. She has a background in gin distilling and also has on premise experience across venues such as hotels, cocktails bars and premium restaurants, most recently as Bar Manager at Bar Torino in Adelaide.

“Words can’t describe the excitement I feel to be given the opportunity to join the Bacardi-Martini Australia team as an

Ambassador for Grey Goose Vodka; a brand that has always sat so close to my heart! I’m so excited to

take on a new challenge and can’t wait to start my new journey in Sydney,” Grigoriou said.

Bacardi-Martini Australia, Marketing Director Donna Mulholland said: “I’m thrilled to be expanding our advocacy team with such inspiring talent, this will further drive our priority to support bartenders with educational programs and amaze our consumers through immersive brand experiences. I can’t wait to see what our team achieves as we grow for the future.”